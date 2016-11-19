Doheny library evacuated after suspect flees inside

A suspect fled from police after engaging in lewd behavior in Doheny Memorial Library Saturday afternoon, prompting the building’s evacuation and a two hour attempt to apprehend the suspect inside.

Police reported around 3:35 p.m, a female called on an emergency line saying someone had attacked her. The victim was reportedly a Japanese international student.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the suspect, who was a non-USC affiliated male in his thirties, approached the student in the Library and showed her lewd photos. The student made the call to police after getting away from the suspect.

Upon arrival, police initially had difficulty detaining the suspect and an officer suffered an injury to his hand in the process, according to dispatch. DPS then made the decision to evacuate the library as a precautionary measure. The suspect was found on the third floor and detained at approximately 5:15 p.m. He had entered the library during public hours.

“I’ve been here 10 years and we’ve never had an incident like this,” said DPS Chief John Thomas.

A previous version of this article stated that the victim was assaulted. An initial police report said there was an attack on the victim, but police later confirmed that there was no attack or injuries involved.

The suspect’s description has been removed following the conclusion of the investigation.

Diana Kruzman and Oksana Trifonova contributed to this report.