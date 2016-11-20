KASA celebrates 20th annual Dance Off competition

Hosted every year in November, KASA Dance Off is a competition held between universities in Southern California that are affiliated with the Korean American Student Association. Dance Off is a freshmen-only organization in which students learn a complete dance set and compete three months later.

As the competition approaches on Nov. 21, the Daily Trojan sat down with two of USC KASA Dance Off’s coordinators, Casey Huang and Ten Francis.

Daily Trojan: What do you envision Dance Off bringing to these college freshmen?

Casey Huang: Dance Off is bottom line a competition, so we try to get everyone engaged with a competitive mindset. But something we’ve been prioritizing is providing a sense of family and support that the freshmen can count on. We know how disorienting it can be to come onto campus and feel like you can’t find a home, and we try to provide that for them.

DT: Since Dance Off is an inter-college competition, how do you think Dance Off builds community outside of just USC?

Ten Francis: I remember meeting people from other schools at competition and adding them on Facebook because they were just such great dancers I wanted to be friends with. For example, if you meet a random person through a mutual friends, it’s so sick being able to connect with each other because you both did Dance Off and share that common bond.

CH: From Dance Off, you learn so much, and it helps build yourself as a dancer and your love for dance. Dance Off makes it easier for you to relate with others who share the same passion as you. Even if you’re a beginning dancer and someone else has been dancing his entire life, you can both relate through your love for dance and how cool it is to express yourself through movement.

DT: How have you seen the team and individuals grow and change this semester?

TF: Some people are really shy. We really emphasize facials and the performance aspect of dance, so I was shocked at practice when the shiest people had a total persona switch and gave me the craziest performance with their facials. I’ve seen people who are really shy open up, and to see that moment of them wanting to be themselves is super cool.

DT: Any teasers you guys are allowed to share for the set?

CH: Be prepared to have your socks blown off because we have a great group of kids who are ready to share what they’ve been working out!

The Daily Trojan also spoke with Clarence Dureg and Aviana Spruill, two members of the 2016 Dance Off team.

DT: How has Dance Off impacted your first semester of college?

Clarence Dureg: I’ve always only watched other people dance and thought it was so cool. I wanted to do it. I knew coming into college that as an engineer, I would have to get away from all the work and math. When I’m at Dance Off, it’s a time to get away, go full out and have fun with my friends. Even though we practice late into the night, it’s a place to get away, let loose and have fun.

DT: Aside from college, how do you think Dance Off has changed you as an individual?



Aviana Spruill: I’m a very extroverted person. This is kind of hard for me, especially in a traditional classroom setting where you have to be quiet, and it’s hard for me to find a space where it’s okay to let go and express all the emotions I feel. Dance has been that place for me to let it all out.

DT: What would you say to incoming freshmen who are considering joining Dance Off?

AS: This is the most judgement-free space you can start dancing in. Dance Off is the perfect place for you to dive straight in. If you’re even considering joining, at least come out and try! It’s worth it. Don’t be the person who regrets not doing Dance Off.

CD: In college, it’s good to branch out and try new things. Going into college, it’s hard to talk to people and find a group of friends to hang out with. Coming to Dance Off, you can let yourself be you and make memories that will last a lifetime.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of KASA Dance Off. The event will be held at the Belasco Theatre on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m.