Football program’s success is refreshing

It is a great time to be a USC football fan. Looking back at the first couple weeks of the season, I would have never thought I would be saying that right now. The growth and maturity that this team has shown through the season, along with their ability to battle back, are why it’s such a great time to be a part of Trojan Nation.

Of course, it is probably amazing to be a student while your team is regarded as one of the top teams in the nation and has a legitimate chance at playing in the playoff, but to me, there is something just as gratifying being a student while your team is building the foundation for an eventual championship run.

The talk surrounding the program was predominantly about firing head coach Clay Helton, whether that be during the season while the team was losing or at the eventual end of the season. In addition to that, the general mood for a lot of USC fans was disappointment and anger.

USC didn’t let that get to them, though. After the loss to Utah, a different USC has taken the field every Saturday since that game in Salt Lake City. It’s a team with a renewed confidence. A team with swagger. A team that actually knows how to take advantage of their talent and pick apart their opponent’s weaknesses.

Frankly, it’s been some of the most fun I’ve had as a sports fan. There’s something exhilarating about watching a team grow and continue to improve week-to-week. There’s nothing stagnant about watching this Trojan team extend their win streak to seven games.

As the season has moved forward, each week has presented something new about the already well-known, talented team. Against the Bruins, I’m sure no one would’ve predicted that senior wide receiver De’Quan Hampton would have such an impact on the game. Hampton had two touchdowns for 51 yards on three catches. He was the only receiver to record a touchdown in the 36-14 rout against UCLA.

In this foundational period of the team growing back to the prominence of a national powerhouse, it’s exciting to hear USC tossed around in national discussion of top college football teams. That’s a discussion that’s been largely absent over the last couple of seasons. When USC was talked about, it was usually with some coaching situation or off-the-field drama, which isn’t what you want to be known for as a team.

It’s refreshing to finally be talked about once again as the team that no one, outside of Alabama, would want to play at the end of the season. For lifelong Trojan fans that are now students, it’s what we grew up accustomed to hearing. To finally hear it as a student, it’s a refreshing reminder of what the USC football team used to be.

Even if Colorado wins on Saturday night, which would keep USC out of the Pac-12 Championship game, this will still be a positive season for the Trojans. While it would be amazing to get to play up at Levi’s Stadium for the second season in a row, if the Trojans don’t make it up there, it won’t entirely be a disappointment. Yes, it will sting for a bit, but it’s important to focus on what’s in the future for this program.

The building blocks for success are here. It’s apparent as the Trojans have learned to dominate on all sides of the ball. The maturity this team has gained throughout the season is evident in their ability to push mistakes out of their minds during a game along with adapting a fluid game plan to consistently outperform their opponents. Both the Washington upset and the UCLA rout are examples of this. The Trojans made a number of mistakes, some costly ones that led to their opponents scoring, but they didn’t dwell on them. A perfect example of this is junior cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. In both games, miscues or mishaps during a play led to the other team scoring; however, Jackson didn’t let his mistakes define his play that game. He merely brushed them off and then played shutdown defense to finish the game.

This season for USC started out bleak with a demoralizing loss to Alabama. The Stanford game was embarrassing as well. What’s important though, is where the team is now and where they’re headed. With the Trojans’ current state, there’s no better feeling than being a USC fan.

Jodee Storm Sullivan is a junior majoring in broadcast and digital journalism. Her column, “The Storm Report,” runs Tuesdays.