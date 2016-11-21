Police identify student found dead off campus

The student who died in the Gamma Epsilon Omega fraternity house last week has been identified as 19-year-old Joseph Paek, a senior who was majoring in creative writing.

The cause of death was ruled a suicide by multiple stab wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. Police stated the night his body was found that they did not believe his death was a result of academic stress or hazing, while the coroner’s report said that Paek suffered from depression.

Paek joined Gamma Epsilon Omega fraternity, the first Asian-interest fraternity in Southern California, in the fall of 2015 and held the position of Brotherhood Chair this semester. He was originally from Los Angeles, according to the fraternity’s website.

Paek was found unconscious when the residents of the fraternity house went to check his room after becoming concerned that he had not been seen since 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The death was reported at approximately 4:35 p.m. after paramedics arrived, followed by Department of Public Safety and the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD handled the investigation into Paek’s death before handing it over to the Coroner’s Office.

The University administration and the Gamma Epsilon Omega fraternity did not respond to requests for comment by press time.