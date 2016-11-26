I Believe Not Being Invested in Politics Is Okay

Maybe it is because my mom is a Republican and my dad is a Democrat, but I have never been someone who has had a definite standpoint on politics. Yes, I think that public policy is important and it is important that the government protects the rights of its people; however, I have never been a “political” person and therefore do not associate myself with one specific political party.

Therefore, with the recent commotion of the past election, I was overwhelmed by the constant media presence of politics and became quite annoyed with all the memes, social commentaries, and television shows that were devoted to mocking both presidential candidates. When I watched the election with all my politically amped friends, I felt out of place and uncomfortable. Why did I feel this way? Because I had no connection to a particular party or candidate. As a woman, I was- and still am- completely repulsed by Donald Trump’s derogatory comments about women, but I also did not agree with everything Hillary Clinton stood for- or Trump, for that matter of fact.

But regardless of how I felt about each candidate or their platform, I was still not a “political” person and therefore was not as invested in the election as my friends or the people campaigning for each candidate on social media. I saw how devastated some of my friends were about the outcome of the election, but I also saw how excited some students were about the election as well. I found myself wondering why I didn’t seem to care that much. Deep down inside I wanted Clinton to win, but when she didn’t win I was not upset or angry, I was indifferent. I did not like the fact that our next president is sexist, homophobic and racist, but I had no urge to voice my opinion.

My beliefs and values were overshadowed by the fact that I am not a “political” person- I will probably never be a political person. I thought something was wrong with me for not being angry or upset, but I realized there is nothing wrong because (1) not being invested in politics is okay and (2) most people that voice their opinions online or on social media are actually very uneducated about politics.

I honestly think I am disconnected from politics because, as an eighteen year old, I have never paid taxes or worried about government policies- I am a caucasian, upper class cisgender woman. However, I do not think my privilege has made me ignorant to the issues regarding public politics, it has just made me someone who believes I define myself, not the government. My whole life I have had one motto: work hard and do not let anyone stand in your way. So, I work hard in school, in my workplace, and in my life because I want to be proud of myself. I do not want anyone- especially the government- to define who I am and therefore I focus on bettering myself.

Some may disagree with me and say not being is invested in politics is not okay, but I disagree. Regardless, when people discuss politics, it always leads to fighting, yelling, and drama. People despise or cut others down based on their political beliefs, and politicians will hurt groups of people just to support their “party”. So, I believe, that politics cause more harm than good and people should focus on bettering themselves — and in the process, our society will become a better place. It does not matter if one is Republican or Democrat, just do the right thing.

Therefore, although will not find me posting about politics online or joining in a protest rally — I do care. I just care in a way that many people like myself do — in a non-political way.