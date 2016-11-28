Notre Dame Football Player issues apology

Notre Dame football player Jerry Tillery issued an apology Monday evening after footage from Saturday’s game captured the defensive lineman appearing to push the head of an injured USC player with his foot and step on the foot of another USC player.

The injured USC player, running back Aca’Cedric Ware, was lying limp on the field after suffering a hit from Notre Dame linebacker Nico Fertitta, who would later be penalized for targeting, when game footage showed Tillery’s foot make contact with Ware’s helmet and push his head.

Soon after, Tillery was called for a penalty of unsportsmanlike conduct for stepping on the foot of senior offensive lineman Zach Banner as he lay on his back after a play.

“I want to take full responsibility for my actions on Saturday,” Tillery said in a statement released on his Twitter account. “I am truly sorry. I acted in a way that was out of character for me. What I displayed in these two instances were unbecoming and not indicative of the kind of player or person I am.”

Both Banner and Ware seemed to accept Tillery’s apology, speaking out from their Twitter accounts on Monday night.

“Mistakes happen bro, I’m good, [Ware is] good,” Banner wrote. “You earned my respect from your apology. Take care.”

Ware expressed similar sentiments, responding simply with, “respect bro.”

In an interview with ESPN following the game, which ended in a 45-27 Notre Dame loss, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said that he would be discussing the two incidents with Tillery.

Tillery has been subject to controversy at Notre Dame before. Last season, he was suspended from Notre Dame’s bowl game for violating team rules, and in October, he made headlines when his Twitter account appeared to like multiple tweets that called for Kelly to be replaced by LSU’s former coach Les Miles.