USC should commit to inclusion

In the wake of the election, California’s political leaders released a joint letter, reassuring residents of their ongoing commitment to democratic principles and values. But this commitment need not only come from government — with some existing policies coupled with new ones, USC can also emerge as a collegiate beacon of hope and progress in the face of national fear, disarray and uncertainty.

Despite President-elect Trump’s fiery climate change-denying talk cooling down as of late, many, especially in light of Trump’s appointment of “climate criminal” Myron Ebell for the Environmental Protection Agency, remain distressed. The goal of keeping emissions down, a priority for the Obama administration, is now in jeopardy. While USC may not be able to influence national policy, it can set the tone for how universities respond.

USC has unveiled a Sustainability 2020 plan that focuses on research and conservation, but a simple and effective commitment to renewable energy in the form of solar panels would go miles. Not only would this reduce the carbon footprint of the campus and save USC money in the process, but it would also incentivize other universities to follow suit.

The issue is also about keeping the President-elect and his policies accountable. On the campaign trail, despite gross inaccuracies and generalizations in his statements on the matter, Trump vowed to “fix the inner cities,” promising voters that they had “nothing to lose” and everything to gain with electing him. But fast forward to just a few months before Trump’s inauguration, besides his vague promises of “bringing back jobs,” his plans for these inner cities are as ostensibly absent as his tax returns. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, USC stands ready to assume this mantle. Through its Good Neighbors Program, USC channels money, time and resources into local businesses, nonprofits and schools. But part of the onus falls on us students. Through the Joint Educational Project, the LA Urban Debate League and a myriad of other volunteer organizations and clubs, students can and should invest directly in the future of Los Angeles.

While Trump is not enjoying a smooth road to the White House, the rest of America might not be enjoying smooth roads either for awhile. That’s because Trump’s ambitious trillion-dollar infrastructure plan has been greeted with little fanfare in Congress. Luckily, USC didn’t get the memo. As the construction of The Village reaches its final phase, 4,800 workers in total have been employed, many of whom commute from the local community. Not only has this project provided work for many, it has also provided job training that will allow these workers to continue to work on and improve infrastructure in L.A. in the upcoming years. And when the final foundations of The Village settle, the next steps for USC include following through with a commitment to invest $20 million in community benefits and ensuring that this new retail space remains affordable for local residents.

But of the greatest significance for many in the country and in the USC community: the looming threat of deportation. After touting the figure of 11 million in the campaign season, Trump looks to immediately deport 2 to 3 million undocumented immigrants when he steps into office. He also plans to slash the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, “through which more than 700,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children have obtained temporary relief from deportation.” This rhetoric and these policies drove students from coast to coast, including at USC, to petition their administrations to label their universities as “sanctuary campuses,” or places where school officials would not willingly cooperate with government plans to deport undocumented students, faculty and staff. Based on the concept of sanctuary cities such as Los Angeles and New York, these sanctuary campuses sound ideal on paper, but raise a number of legal questions, such as whether or not Trump could revoke federal funding from USC in retribution. In the meantime, and at the very least, USC should follow through with many recent Undergraduate Student Government proposals, such as ensuring that those who rely of Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals would still receive assistance even if Trump dismantles the program and providing legal aid to all the undocumented associated with the school. Doing so would protect fellow Trojans and send a message not only to other campuses, but also to the Trump administration.

As one of the largest private research universities with recognition both nationally and internationally, USC should continue and expand its work and reach. The time has arrived to strive further and achieve greater, not only for ourselves and our sports teams, but also for our climate, our neighbors and our Trojan Family.