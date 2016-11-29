Vegan & Vegetarian Food: Finals Week Edition
Finals suck – there’s no other way to put it. Late nights, no sleep, too much coffee, chocolate, candy (although can we ever really have too much?), all running, running, running towards the reward of Winter Break… a reward that never seems to get any closer.
Luckily for you, however, there are a bunch of amazing food options here in L.A., and when paired with a bunch of fabulous food-delivery apps (seriously what would we do without you), your food can be great, even if your essays aren’t.
For all you vegan and vegetarian superstars out there, here is your guide to affordable, delicious, sometimes healthy (sometimes not) food, delivered to your door.
POSTMATES
– Azla
UBER EATS
– Localita
– Spread Mediterranean Kitchen
– Enjoyer
Because if you’re gonna cry, why not cry with good eats?