Vegan & Vegetarian Food: Finals Week Edition

Finals suck – there’s no other way to put it. Late nights, no sleep, too much coffee, chocolate, candy (although can we ever really have too much?), all running, running, running towards the reward of Winter Break… a reward that never seems to get any closer.

Luckily for you, however, there are a bunch of amazing food options here in L.A., and when paired with a bunch of fabulous food-delivery apps (seriously what would we do without you), your food can be great, even if your essays aren’t.

For all you vegan and vegetarian superstars out there, here is your guide to affordable, delicious, sometimes healthy (sometimes not) food, delivered to your door.

POSTMATES

– Flore Vegan Cuisine

– Bulan Thai

– Real Food Daily

– Café Gratitude

– Sage Organic Vegan Bistro

– Azla

– Gracias Madre

– Veggie Grill

– LifeFood Organic

– Pressed Juicery

UBER EATS

– Asian Box

– Ebaes Sushi

– Tacos el Compita

– Xoia Vietnamese Eats

– Localita

– Cabbage Patch

– Green Grotto Juice Bar

– Spread Mediterranean Kitchen

– Enjoyer

Because if you’re gonna cry, why not cry with good eats?