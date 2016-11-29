Vegan & Vegetarian Food: Finals Week Edition


Finals suck – there’s no other way to put it. Late nights, no sleep, too much coffee, chocolate, candy (although can we ever really have too much?), all running, running, running towards the reward of Winter Break… a reward that never seems to get any closer.

Luckily for you, however, there are a bunch of amazing food options here in L.A., and when paired with a bunch of fabulous food-delivery apps (seriously what would we do without you), your food can be great, even if your essays aren’t.

For all you vegan and vegetarian superstars out there, here is your guide to affordable, delicious, sometimes healthy (sometimes not) food, delivered to your door.

POSTMATES

      Flore Vegan Cuisine

      Bulan Thai

      Real Food Daily

      Café Gratitude

      Sage Organic Vegan Bistro

      Azla

      Gracias Madre

      Veggie Grill

      LifeFood Organic

      Pressed Juicery

UBER EATS

      Asian Box

      Ebaes Sushi

      Tacos el Compita

      Xoia Vietnamese Eats

      Localita

      Cabbage Patch

      Green Grotto Juice Bar

      Spread Mediterranean Kitchen

      Enjoyer

Because if you’re gonna cry, why not cry with good eats?

