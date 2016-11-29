Women’s basketball travels to Texas A&M

With the women’s basketball team coming off a big tournament victory in Alaska last week, the Women of Troy look to continue their winning streak, but will have to do so without the help of redshirt senior guard Jordan Adams after a season ending ACL tear in her left knee. While USC (5-1) defeated Long Beach State on Sunday, it was clear that the loss of Adams on the court was felt.

“She’s our glue,” head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke said. “She’s a leader. She can shoot, penetrate and pass. It’s a huge loss for us.”

After losing Adams for the second part of the season last year because of injury and academic ineligibility, the team struggled to fill the void that she left. They went from being 12-0 with her in the starting lineup to end the season 19-13. This season though, Cooper-Dyke believes in the team’s ability to bounce back and succeed.

“Someone is going to have to step up their game,” Cooper-Dyke said. “It could be a combination of players, but I think we have the talent to do it. We are just young in some areas.”

The answer might be found in freshman guard Minyon Moore, who is leading the team with 17 steals this season and averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 assists per game. Moore has continually improved her game since the beginning of the season, whether it be her power in driving to the hoop, handling the ball with precision or coming in clutch with a 3-pointer.

“I love the energy that Minyon brings when she comes in the game both offensively and defensively,” Cooper-Dyke said. “She really gives us a spark. I love what she is doing. She is a freshman and she is going to have some ups and downs, but I don’t allow her to use that as an excuse. I want her to not be satisfied with where she is, but to continue to get better.”

USC will need Moore as they head to No. 25 Texas A&M to take on the Aggies (5-0) this Wednesday. The Trojans have not defeated them since the 1980-1981 season. This year will be no easier than any previous ones, as the undefeated Aggies’ are led by guard Dani Williams, who is averaging 20 points per game, and forward Anriel Howard, averaging 12.8 rebounds per game. It will take a team effort to come out on top before heading to play Sacramento State on Saturday.

“We just have to stay focused in all aspects of our lives right now,” junior forward Kristen Simon said.