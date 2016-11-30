Provost Quick addresses DACA in email

Provost Michael Quick discussed USC’s support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and the University’s undocumented immigrant students in an email statement sent to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday.

Regardless of the new presidential administration, he wrote, all students will be provided with a safe learning environment.

“We are all members of the Trojan Family, [and] we will remain committed to each other and to our shared values of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Quick wrote.

Quick reiterated that USC will comply with all laws. Students will not be searched without a warrant, the Department of Public Safety will not take action against students based on their immigration status and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act will continue to keep student records private if student consent or a judicial order are not provided.

Two committees have been formed to assist with USC’s response to further changes in immigration policy: the Provost’s Advisory Task Force on Immigration Issues and the Deans’ Steering Committee on Immigration.

In addition, the USC Center for Immigrant Integration will organize town hall meetings to share viewpoints on immigration and immigrant integration. The USC Gould School of Law Immigration Clinic will also provide campus training on DACA-specific issues. Such opportunities touching upon the impact of the recent presidential election will continue next semester.

“Ultimately, our values define us as a university community, and we will remain steadfast in our belief that everyone should have access to higher education and that we have a critical role to play as a preeminent private university focused on the public good,” Quick wrote.