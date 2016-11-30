Recent campus progress is thanks to action and activism

Another semester has passed at USC, and it would be irresponsible to ignore what the University has achieved — the most recent bout of success being the vote by Undergraduate Student Government to declare our University a sanctuary campus. Victories like these do not occur in a vacuum. Hundreds of signatures followed a petition in favor of the resolution, and numerous students in both USG and other organizations spent weeks fighting for the cause. In other words, monumental change like the kind we recently experienced does not come only with the passage of time — it takes real work, students showing out and pulling through, to achieve real results.

So, with a semester behind us and another ahead, now is the time to plan. Now is the time to explore, to involve oneself, to act. Inaction is to be lost to stagnation; sitting through eight semesters of decent grades and relative contentedness is to have wasted opportunities that offer so much more. Vocational school can give you an education. Job training programs can give you an education. An online associate’s degree program can give you an education. When paying just under $70,000 to attend a university like USC, you are not only doing it for an education. You are not here to sit idly and absorb information. USC educates you, yes. But a student who receives only that — from a place like this, no less — has been wholly remiss in recognizing what a university is really made of. You are paying to stand in a hallway of open doors. Walk through one.

If you truly believe in something, if you want progress to be made, if you care past a documentary’s sad reminder or a tragic passing thought, it’s time to show out. Change is not the inevitable passage of time. It is a human force.

In an election cycle that knocked the world back on its axis — no matter what side of the aisle you were on — what we found to be the greatest tragedy was not the outcome but the cause. Inaction is such a disappointing ill. After all, the voters who cast ballots for President-elect Donald Trump were only as harmful as those who chose not to cast one at all. There is little to be said for those who stood for nothing, now in a divided United States. We all could have done something; we all could have spoken a little louder; we all could have phone-banked and rallied and debated; we all could have raised concerns last August, when media channels latched on to the Trump phenomenon. Allowing things to occur and pretending they are inevitable is nothing more, really, than inaction.

We demand much from this campus, it’s true. But we can only demand that for which we are willing to work. Social justice and equality, partnership with the local community, tuition freezes, transparency, environmental sustainability — all these have been fought for, and some achieved; but there were always those who were unwilling to act, those who were in agreement but were unwilling to get off the couch, those who wouldn’t show out. “I’m busy” is easy to say, but only you can decide if that’s really true. If it isn’t, either make the time to do the work, or quit overestimating the amount that you like to believe you care.

If you loved Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders but you’ve never shown up to support the USC College Democrats, recognize that real progressivism is about grassroots efforts. If you supported Donald Trump and believe that conservatism is attacked on this campus, make time to go to a meeting of the USC College Republicans. Climate change has worsened because, for the most part, we have been unwilling to act. Join the USC Environmental Student Assembly. Work toward improving global health and disease prevention with USC GlobeMed. Create something, fight for something, do something — if an organization which you believe in is hosting a fundraiser, consider contributing in a manner as simple as buying a cookie.

The worst thing to say at the end of your time at USC — or even larger, your life — is that you had the right words for dinner conversation but when it came down to getting out the door, you barely cared. The causes, creations and dreams that you believe in need your help. There is no change without human force. There is no improvement without effort. Your time at USC is not just about receiving an education. It is about moving through open doors, making a difference, acting on behalf of something, becoming involved in something. Whether that means making critical media on TrojanVision or improving a child’s day at Kicks for Kids is up to you. At the end of your four years, be able to say you took advantage not only of an education, but of a university. Make time meaningful as it passes — because it will, and fast.

Some say those who stand for nothing will fall for anything, but that’s not the case. Quite frankly, those who stand for nothing do so because they can’t find the grit to get up.