B’salama Morocco

As my semester abroad comes to an end and finals are around the corner, I am sad to be saying farewell to Morocco, which has challenged me, comforted me, mesmerized me, and most importantly, helped me grow as an individual.

Here are some of my favorite memories and moments that I’ll miss:

Zelij

Street Art

Mint Tea

Ceramics

Couscous

Amazing Landscapes

Athaan

Moroccan Couches

Host Family

The Price of Living

Famideast

Being Immersed in Arabic and Darija

Medinas and Souqs

Traveling proximity and weekend trips

My roommate is currently in London for the weekend after she found a $50 round trip plane ticket online. I’m going to Spain via a 30 minute ferry ride next weekend. Traveling is so easy in this side of the world–Europe is just an hour plane ride away and traveling within Europe is a piece of cake when everything is so close and the modern transportation system is very convenient.

Wherever I am, I will always hold my experience in Morocco dearly, and know that I will be back here sometime in the future.

I highly recommend anyone interested in studying abroad in the MENA region to consider doing the same program I did. Amideast sets you up with all the tools you need to make your cultural and academic experience the best it can be. Check them out: amideast.org/abroad/programs/morocco/area-arabic-language-studies-morocco-semesteracademic-year

Lastly, you can follow me on Instagram to continue seeing my journey: instagram.com/myjournalisticmuse

B’ salama!