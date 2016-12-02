B’salama Morocco


As my semester abroad comes to an end and finals are around the corner, I am sad to be saying farewell to Morocco, which has challenged me, comforted me, mesmerized me, and most importantly, helped me grow as an individual.

Here are some of my favorite memories and moments that I’ll miss:

Zelij

This intricate type of mosaic tile-work features Islamic geometric patterns and is specific to Morocco.

Street Art

I’ve seen murals in almost every city I’ve visited. The art scene here is so rich and beautiful.

Mint Tea

Sometimes I drink it up to three times a day. You can add vervain, citron, and other herbs to the tea, always served hot and poured to create bubbles.

Ceramics

screen-shot-2016-12-03-at-8-14-44-pm

You can find hand-crafted tagines, bowls, cups, plates, all glazed and painted in beautiful shades anywhere. One time, I stopped on the side of the road and found this little ceramic shops and got mini tagines for 10 dirhams, about $1 each.

Couscous

This is the real, OG couscous. It’s small grained, fluffy, and only eaten on Fridays. Hands down my favorite Moroccan meal.

Amazing Landscapes

A lot of people think Morocco is all desert, but it’s actually home to beautiful falls, lush forests, and natural caves.

Athaan

screen-shot-2016-12-03-at-8-16-33-pm

As any dominantly Muslim country, the call to prayer is beautifully recited five times a day. You can hear it across the city, as people stop what they’re doing and go to the mosque to pray. It shows how people make time for God everyday.

Moroccan Couches

I’ll never forget these extremely comfortable, ornate couches, which can double as beds. They are the center of a Moroccan house and determine the theme of the living room.

Host Family

I have been living with them for the past four months and have never felt more loved. The are the epitome of Moroccan hospitality and helped me with my Arabic and Darija immensely. I will miss them dearly.

The Price of Living

screen-shot-2016-12-03-at-8-20-06-pm

The conversion rate from dollars to dirhams is really low, so you get more dirhams for your dollar. My average lunch (salad and an entree) would cost about 15-30 dirhams, which is about $1.50 to $3. Living in Europe way more expensive than in Morocco, that’s why I stuck to traveling to Europe instead.

Famideast

screen-shot-2016-12-03-at-8-20-33-pm

A term coined that combines “family” with “Amideast,” the name of our program. These are the people I’ve had intellectual conversations with, traveled with, they’ve seen me in my best and worst states, and I’ve created friendships that I’ll hold on to for the rest of my life. Traveling really does test friendships and you find yourself crossing boundaries that you’d never imagine yourself crossing.

Being Immersed in Arabic and Darija

All of my daily interactions in my home and on the streets are in Arabic or Darija (the Moroccan colloquial tongue), I watch TV in Arabic, listen to Arabic music, etc. Living in a country that speaks your target language is the best way to truly learn and improve and it makes the learning process much easier.

Medinas and Souqs

You can find anything from fake Yeezy’s to organic argan oil here. I have never had a dull moment in the souq; the immersion of various sights, smells, people are all part of the shopping experience. What’s fascinating is every Medina is unique to each city. In Essaouira, a small beach town, the Medina has wide streets and many seafood stalls. Fes has the largest Medina and extremely narrow alleyways, used as a protection mechanism to confuse invaders.

Traveling proximity and weekend trips

My roommate is currently in London for the weekend after she found a $50 round trip plane ticket online. I’m going to Spain via a 30 minute ferry ride next weekend. Traveling is so easy in this side of the world–Europe is just an hour plane ride away and traveling within Europe is a piece of cake when everything is so close and the modern transportation system is very convenient.

Wherever I am, I will always hold my experience in Morocco dearly, and know that I will be back here sometime in the future.

I highly recommend anyone interested in studying abroad in the MENA region to consider doing the same program I did. Amideast sets you up with all the tools you need to make your cultural and academic experience the best it can be. Check them out: amideast.org/abroad/programs/morocco/area-arabic-language-studies-morocco-semesteracademic-year

Lastly, you can follow me on Instagram to continue seeing my journey: instagram.com/myjournalisticmuse

B’ salama!

Erum Jaffrey is a senior majoring in international relations. Her column runs every other Friday.

  • Carol Lee

    I just came back from 3 weeks in Morocco [after 4 weeks in Ethiopia.]. I also saw so many great things in Morocco, from the mosaics to the sand dunes to incredibly warm and wonderful people. I too highly recommend it for all ages. I am just wondering where you found to eat at such low prices, everywhere I went lunch prices were 120 – 180 Dh.