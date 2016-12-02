USC professor stabbed and killed on campus by student

A USC psychology professor was fatally stabbed on campus by a student Friday evening and the suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.

The Department of Public Safety responded at 4:35 pm on the 3600 block of McClintock Avenue to a call of the stabbing.

The suspect was described as male, white with lacerations to his palms. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has been identified as Bosco Tjan.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently conducting the investigation, and they do not yet have a motive but believe it was not a random act. The suspect reportedly offered no resistance.

A Trojan alert was released shortly after the incident, telling students to stay away from the Seeley G. Mudd building and that there was “No danger to USC or the USC community.”