USC professor killed on campus has been identified

The USC faculty member fatally stabbed Friday has been identified by the University as Bosco Tjan, a professor of psychology.

In a letter sent out to the campus community, USC President C. L. Max Nikias mourned Tjans’ loss while also commending the quick response of the Department of Public Safety and the on-scene university counselors.

The letter stated that on Monday, Dean of Religious Life Varun Soni will hold a gathering for the campus community to come together “…for reflection and prayer.”

The president encouraged those in need of support to contact Student Counseling Services or the Center for Work and Family Life.

Tjan has worked at the University since 2001 when he arrived as an assistant professor. He was also the co-director of the Dornsife Cognitive Neuroscience Imaging Center, which he helped found in 2005.

The Department of Public Safety responded at 4:35 pm Friday on the 3600 block of McClintock Avenue to a call of the stabbing. When they arrived on the scene, Tjan was unresponsive. The suspect was described as male, white with lacerations to his palms.