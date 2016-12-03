Suspect identified in killing of USC professor

The suspect in the killing of USC professor Bosco Tjan has been identified as 28-year-old David Jonathan Brown, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Brown, a graduate student earning his doctorate in neuroscience at USC, was taken into custody after police responded to the 10th floor of the Seeley G. Mudd building at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday night. Tjan, a psychology professor and the co-director of the Dornsife Cognitive Neuroscience Imaging Center, was stabbed multiple times, according to police.

LAPD officials have not yet released a motive for the attack, though they said it was not random and resulted from a “personal dispute.” Brown, a Los Angeles resident, is being held on $1 million bail. It is unclear what relationship he had to Tjan, though records show Brown was also a teaching assistant in the department of biological sciences at USC.