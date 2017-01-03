Facebook
2017 Rose Bowl
USC tops Penn State in thriller to claim Rose Bowl win
What started out as a one-sided blowout-in-the-making turned into a nail-biting, highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history.
Rose Bowl Champs
USC claimed its 25th Rose Bowl victory in program history
USC takes in the pageantry of the Rose Bowl
The festivities included a trip to Disneyland and the annual Beef Bowl.
USC, Penn State Rose Bowl matchup is marked by similarities
Both teams rode long winning streaks to the postseason.
Rose Bowl appearance solidifies USC’s resurgence
The team that started the season 1-3 has turned it around.
USC has taken a long road back to the Rose Bowl
In Photos: Rose Bowl Game
Sam Darnold’s Rose Bowl heroics came as no surprise
A look back at Sam Darnold's spectacular rise
In Photos: Rose Bowl Parade
USC gives Penn State a taste of its own medicine in Rose Bowl victory
The comeback kids battle it out in the second half
For Trojan fans, seeing is believing
USC football is back
