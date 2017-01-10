Alumni donate $15 million to USC Village residential college

USC alumni Jessie and Charles Cale have promised $15 million to subsidize and name a residential college in the USC Village, which will open in fall 2017.

The Jessie and Charles Cale Residential College will house up to 320 students and is one of the eight residential colleges located in the Village. The residential college system, implemented for the first time in the 2016-2017 school year, was created by USC Residential Education to help students form connections and build communities, according to the organization’s website.

Jessie Cale earned a bachelor’s degree from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in 1974, while Charles Cale earned a Master’s degree from the USC Gould School of Law in 1966.

Charles Cale is a former member of the USC President’s Leadership Council and a continuing member of the USC Associates. He was elected to the Board of Trustees in April 2016, and was a founding board member of the Women of Troy. In 2011, he and his wife financed the Charles Griffin Cale Director of Athletics’ Chair.

“Their generosity will expand the horizons of our talented students by immersing them in the active intellectual and social life of the university,” said USC President C. L. Max Nikias, according to USC News.