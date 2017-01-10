LA Art Show to feature Latin American art trends

Art will take over Downtown as the LA Art Show, a showcase of modern works, comes to the Los Angeles Convention Center Wednesday.

Since the LA Art Show’s inception in 1995, the show has grown to cover 200,000 square feet, and will feature 90 galleries and 20,000 works of art this year. The show has attracted about 70,000 visitors in the past and generated $30 million in sales, and this year will be no exception for the highly anticipated event.

The show will open Wednesday evening with a premiere party that will give attendees a special sneak peek of the show. The party will include a reception and private viewing of many of the works to be featured in the LA Art Show, including paintings, sculptures, photography, videos, performance art and more.

Additionally, the party will offer cuisine by Chef Jeffrey Nimer of Haute Chefs LA, Oysters OX and Nespresso, as well as performances by the Whitney Myer Trio and others. Tickets for the Opening Night Premiere Party range from $125 to $250, with proceeds from the event going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This year, the LA Art Show features some of the most diverse range of exhibits, with many international works from countries such as China, France, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain and the U.K.

“In recent years, the arrival of emerging artists and the opening of some of the world’s finest galleries and museums in Los Angeles has turned the city into a hub for contemporary art,” said Marisa Caichiolo, the LA Art Show’s independent curator, in a statement on this year’s event.

Caichiolo noted, however, that there will be a larger focus on art from Latin America to create a dialogue between art and ethnic communities and cultural institutions throughout Southern California.

“To reflect the world’s changing art trends and the importance of Latino heritage in Los Angeles, this year’s LA Art Show is engaging with the Getty to highlight its 2017 Pacific Standard Time LA/LA initiative, a rare opportunity to discover and enjoy the vast and rich world of Latin American and Hispanic art for thousands of visitors, viewers and art lovers,” she said.

Among the thousands of pieces at the show, some of featured exhibits will include “The Art of Luis Buñuel,” presented by Luis Buñuel Film Institute to pay tribute to the legendary Mexican filmmaker and artist who created work highlighting social injustice, cruelty, religion and eroticism.

Also featured are “Dichotomy Bifurcation,” an award-winning video painting by Lindsay Scoggins — who has received much acclaim after her YouTube success — and “Submerge.” a laser installation by Marc Brickman.

Single-day general admission tickets are available for $30, and four-day passes come at $60. There is also a $5 discount for both types of passes if purchased online.

The art show will take place from Wednesday to next Monday. More information can be found online.