Bill Celis named associate dean for diversity

Professor Bill Celis will serve as the associate dean for diversity, inclusion and strategic initiatives at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Dean Ernest J. Wilson III announced in an email to Annenberg faculty, staff and students on Jan. 11.

Celis will report to Wilson’s office as well as the Office of the Provost to promote diversity and support inclusion efforts. According to Wilson’s email, Celis will create new programs and policies to address inequity and oversee USC’s diversity efforts regarding hiring, mentoring, recruitment and outreach.

Additionally, Celis will work with Annenberg specifically to develop a conversation about diversity and inclusion for the future.

Celis has spent the past 16 1/2 years working at Annenberg as a faculty member, after a 20-year journalism career that included work for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Celis led the Annenberg Diversity Initiative, a think tank engaging in addressing racial inequality in the entertainment industry. Celis also won the 2012 AEJMC Equity and Diversity award.

As associate dean, Celis will also serve on the advisory board for Provost Michael Quick’s Diversity Task force and work with other faculty and staff to set new goals for a more inclusive campus.