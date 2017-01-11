USC establishes new smoke-free campus policy

On Tuesday, USC announced a new policy that establishes the University a smoke-free campus. The new policy, issued by Provost Michael Quick, prohibits smoking in “all indoor and outdoor facilities on university-owned and leased property,” including the Health Sciences Campus and all sorority and fraternity houses recognized by the University.

The newly instituted rule will apply to all smoking devices including hookahs and e-cigarettes. The new policy also added that “refusal by faculty, staff or students to comply with this policy may result in appropriate disciplinary action.” The previous policy allowed smoking on campus, except in indoor locations and other specific areas with no smoking signs.

The proposal for a smoke-free campus, which was voted on in spring 2016, also recommended that “the USC administration create a Smoke-Free Campus Task Force … to implement the new policy effective fall 2016.”

With the new policy’s implementation, USC joined more than 1,500 other colleges in the United States that prohibit smoking. For those who seek to quit smoking, the USC Pharmacy currently offers a Smoking Cessation program and offers discounts on over-the-counter nicotine replacement products.