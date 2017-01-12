Pop-ups bring new brands and business models to LA

For inhabitants of Los Angeles, a city known for the latest cultures and fads, the pop-up shop phenomenon is a conveniently attractive trend. There is no better way to discover and shop new brands than through the stands of the vendors that have popped up throughout the city.

These pop-up shops, temporary versions of both big stores and small merchandisers, allow for greater face time with customers and an opportunity to test out merchandise in new markets.

Because of pop-up shops’ brand value, success on social media and ability to attract younger audiences, more and more retailers have decided to test this new business model. They are attractive to consumers as well, providing them access to limited and rapidly changing merchandise, usually at lower prices.

Refyll: MarVista Farmer’s Market

Focused on eco-friendly bath and home products, this pop-up shop has proven to be extremely popular with shoppers at the Mar Vista Farmer’s Market. Its number one seller, the Refyll deodorant, is made from arrowroot powder and coconut oil with other natural ingredients to ensure an eco-friendly and pleasant experience.

Additionally, its products are reasonably priced, compared to other high-end, eco-friendly products; its deodorant costs $5 and its lotion bar $3. Refyll’s pop-up shop at the market ensures individualized attention to promise their customers the product best suited for them.

Free Hand Boutique

A clothing boutique housed within a truck, Free Hand Boutique travels around Los Angeles, bringing the latest fashion trends directly to customers. The boutique focuses on selling clothing that matches the free-spirit mantra of the truck.

According to the Free Hand website, they promise products “that make women feel effortlessly beautiful, stylish, carefree, comfortable and not broke.”

The truck travels to several large events in the L.A. area including the Rose Bowl Flea Market and can also be hired for private shopping parties. To find their next location, visit their website.

Cafe Dulce

Alameda St. & Bay St. Bldg 777

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Establishing itself as an incredibly popular coffee shop in the Arts District, Cafe Dulce has become one of the most well-known “permanent” pop-up shops in Los Angeles. Tucked away in a building corner, Cafe Dulce is known for its friendly service, high-quality coffee and free parking. The outdoor cafe has several large tables, perfect for socializing with friends or a warm afternoon of studying. Because of its location in the Arts District, the cafe is surrounded by signature L.A. street art and is known for its popular music choices.

Artisanal LA

110 E. 9th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

This popular market attracts over 100 food, craft, skincare and art vendors for a weekend-long celebration of local vendors in downtown Los Angeles. Artisanal LA hosts a popular holiday market, as well as other seasonally themed events throughout the year. In addition to shopping, visitors can also engage in live demos, workshops and panels that focus on sustainability, non-profits and food in the city.

Bouchon Bakery Pop Up

235 N. Canon Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Inspired by the original bakery in Yountville, Calif., this French bakery has maintained its charm at its pop-up location in Beverly Hills. Chef Thomas Keller established Bouchon Bakery as an homage to his French childhood. Since its opening, the precision and delicacy of the bakery have been a success in Los Angeles. The macarons and beignets are two fan favorites at the shop.