Seniors invited to exhibition games

Five USC football seniors accepted invitations to pre-draft exhibition games on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Zach Banner and defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu will play at the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 28 in Mobile, Ala.

The game features some of the top seniors in the nation and acts as a chance for NFL scouts and coaches to take a closer look at potential draft picks. The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears’ coaching staff will take the reins of the South and North team, respectively. Banner was a captain on the 2016-17 USC squad and held down the right tackle position all year. Tu’ikolovatu was a graduate transfer this fall but made a huge impact in his sole season at Troy, taking home defensive MVP honors in the Rose Bowl.

One state south of Banner and Tu’ikolovatu, running back Justin Davis, tight end Taylor McNamara and safety Leon McQuay III accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Game, which will take place on Jan. 21 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Davis began the 2016-17 campaign as the starting running back before injury sidelined him for three games. He finished the season with more than 700 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. McNamara caught a lone touchdown this year to go with 111 receiving yards, and he caught the key two-point conversion in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl to pull USC within one score. McQuay also made a huge play in the “Granddaddy of Them All,” grabbing the late interception that set up the game-winning kick. He finished the season with 50 tackles, a sack and two picks.