The Record Parlour’s free LP event embraces vinyl culture

Vinyl and the 1960s era associated with it has struck a chord with young people across the board, leading to more and more youth purchasing physical LP records to supplement their digital consumption of music.

Vinyl has experienced a soulful revival, with popular retail stores like Urban Outfitters, Target and Best Buy selling record turntables at affordable prices. The Record Parlour hopes to provide vinyl enthusiasts, both old and young, with the ultimate opportunity to grow their music collections through a record giveaway this weekend.

Opening its doors at 10:30 a.m., the Record Parlour will be giving away more than 35,000 records for free to the public this Saturday and Sunday. Guests will be able to sift through a plethora of boxes containing varying genres of LPs, ranging from classic rock to timeless soul. Located in Hollywood, the store will give away the records it has accumulated due to the increasingly popular vinyls.

The event occurs only twice a year as a means for the Hollywood music store to encourage customers to indulge their music consumption with this massive sale of LPs. After purchasing $20 worth of anything from the store, the Record Parlour will allow guests to take home up to 100 free records of their choice. There will be food trucks and drinks available on-site for a quick lunch break before digging back into the records.

After its near disappearance in the early 2000s, the resurgence of vinyl has created a new hobby for the younger generation to grasp onto. A vital part of hipster culture, the record player offers s different avenue for millennial music listeners who grew up in the digital audio generation. Whether for an aesthetic Instagram post or a record collecting hobby, vinyl offers individuality for music fans.

There is a novelty associated with displaying the physical LP and record player among other modern pieces in a room.

Having a physical record in hand connects fans to the music beyond a digital device, since listeners can to insert themselves into the essence of a song through the placement of a needle. Indeed, the process associated with playing music from a record player goes beyond that of just a simple click or tap. It gives an organic feel that younger people may have been missing in a generation that lives in an increasingly technological age.

The Record Parlour provides all of the essentials as a hub for customers wanting to build their collection of retro gear.

Open until 11:30 p.m. on weekdays, this shop transports the customer into a time period filled with jukeboxes and cassette tapes. With a never-ending supply of vintage records and memorabilia, there is something for all music lovers to enjoy and choose from.

The Record Parlour is located at 6408 Selma Ave. in Hollywood. Along with the free vinyls, the event will also be giving away free cassettes, music magazines and posters. The shop recommends those planning to attend to arrive early, as the event will be very popular on both Saturday and Sunday.