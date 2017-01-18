REVIEW: Midori Matcha Cafe offers a variety of matcha foods

Hidden away in the heart of Little Tokyo, Los Angeles’ newest cafe comes with a tea twist. The bright atmosphere, friendly staff and open seating makes Midori Matcha both a fun place to visit for exploring tourists and a comfortable place to study in for hard-working students who need a little escape from campus.

Midori Matcha’s bright green walls capture customers’ attention immediately; the walls frame the menu and bakery case. The cafe is bright, but not gaudy. The wooden walling, matching tables, small succulents and large LED logo on the wall all add a hip, minimalist feel to the small cafe. The design creates a welcoming atmosphere for everyone.

In addition to its tasteful decoration is the cafe’s love and appreciation for all things matcha, a specially ground green tea commonly used in traditionally Chinese and Japanese tea ceremonies. Matcha has only recently become popular in the United States, especially for its health qualities and distinct flavor. All of the cafe’s matcha is freshly imported from Japan and maintained to be non-GMO, vegan and organic.

Midori Matcha is definitely here to make its mark on Los Angeles’ healthy cafe-going community. Matcha has the nutritional equivalent of 10 cups of regularly brewed green tea, and its menu items, from coffee to ice cream, are all infused with the tea’s distinct flavor.

With such a diverse number of options available on its menu, there is something for every tea lover. Drinks range from simple $5 matcha Americanos to a $6 matcha blueberry puree or $6 matcha limeade. Their organic ceremonial grade matcha is 100 percent stone-ground, meaning that there you will definitely not be tasting any powers, only the natural freshness of the tea leaves.

The friendly staff always gives the option to increase the sweetness or strengthen the tea flavor depending on your preference. Out of all of their drinks, a big favorite is the iced matcha latte. Upon request, the staff might publicly grind the matcha, proving that their process is the most natural it can be. It is clear to see that Midori Matcha and their team are dedicated to maintaining the health benefits and taste of matcha in its most authentic form.

Even for consumers who aren’t looking for a drink, Midori Matcha offers a variety of matcha-infused foods. One of their best-selling foods is their organic matcha beignet, a dough pastry filled with matcha-infused cream. However, they also offer matcha soft serve, matcha puffs and matcha creme brulee.

Although the cafe is incredibly new, a steady stream of customers were always ordering. Their friendly staff and unique products all draw in pedestrians and shoppers. The cafe is never empty, which speaks towards its future success.

While definitely on the pricey end, Midori Matcha’s sizing and taste definitely make up for it. For all those exploring what Little Tokyo and downtown Los Angeles have to offer, Midori Matcha is the go-to place to stop by and try out.

This is definitely where to go for tea lovers who appreciate the work that goes into maintaining organic foods and like taking on unique drinks with a strong kick.

Midori Matcha is located on 227 E. 2nd St. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.