Lacrosse player, coach selected for US team

Two members of the women’s lacrosse team, associate head coach Devon Wills and junior Gussie Johns, were chosen as goalies for the U.S. Women’s National Team, which will play in the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse Women’s World Cup this summer. Head coach Lindsey Munday, who was part of two World Championships and served as captain for the Team USA in 2013, felt proud to have both women chosen to play on the team.

“Devon and Gussie have worked together for more than two years, and this is a testament to their passion, drive and commitment to improve,” Munday said. “I can’t think of two individuals more deserving of this honor, and it is incredibly special to have Devon and Gussie be the two goalies to represent our country in the World Cup.”

Wills has been part of USC’s lacrosse program for four years and has already competed as the goalie for the U.S. World Champion teams in both 2009 and 2013. Wills’ experience on the field in the highest level of matches will not only help the team as they fight for their eighth world championship victory, but will also serve as an example of what hard work and commitment can achieve.

“Devon is one of the best goalies ever to play the game and is a seasoned Team USA veteran,” Munday said. “Even after 13 years on the team, she continues to push herself to improve and is one of the hardest working people I know.”

Yet another hard worker, Johns is the first Trojan to ever be selected for Team USA. Last season, she led USC in ground balls and their number one scoring defense and led the nation in goals against average, which all contributed to her distinction as All-MPSF and IWLCA All-Region last season. Despite all the attention, she said she simply feels thankful to continue to play lacrosse more.

“It is such an honor to be a part of Team USA,” Johns said. “The opportunity to play with and get to know the individuals on this team has been a true privilege. It reminds me of why I love the sport of lacrosse so much and how we are all playing for a much larger purpose.”

While Wills’ coaching unquestionably helped mold Johns into the player that she has become during her time at USC, Johns’ own desire to constantly progress and the effort she has put in are what ultimately earned her this honor.

“Gussie has followed in Devon’s footsteps and words cannot express how proud I am of her,” Munday said. “Since she stepped foot on campus, she has done everything to improve her game every day. She puts in countless hours of extra work, and it is exciting to see that it has all paid off. In addition to her talents on the field, Gussie is an incredible person and embodies what it means to be a Trojan and a member of Team USA.”