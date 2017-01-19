REVIEW: DNCE delivers electrifying, eccentric performance

From the moment the band walked on the stage, DNCE screamed one word: eccentric. Just a year and a half after their inception, funk-rock band DNCE has taken the music industry by storm. Their debut single, “Cake by the Ocean,” went triple platinum and reached top 10 on the Billboard charts.

Their other single, “Toothbrush,” broke 50 million views on VEVO, complete with a video appearance by supermodel Ashley Graham. Following the release of their self-titled album, the band embarked on their 2017 North American headline tour “DNCE,” making stops in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York.

Brooklyn quintet The Skins, an innovative band that prides themselves on their unique, genre-less sound, opened DNCE’s Los Angeles performance on Wednesday at the Belasco Theater.

“If 21st-century revolution had a sound, it would be post-race, post-gender, post-sexual orientation and post-genre. It would be The Skins,” the quintet’s description said on their website. “This diversity informs a dynamic and definitive style that’s undeniably pop, but also encompasses rock, funk, punk, hip-hop and soul.

Lead singer Bay Li, adorned with bright pink hair and a The Clash t-shirt, showed her versatility by changing from vocals fit for a punk-rock band to a sultry and smooth voice that is reminiscent of Sia’s songs.

The Skins kept the audience intrigued, with each song entirely different from the previous one. From intermittent rap verses to slow ballads to high-energy dance songs, The Skins had an undefinable style. Dynamic, talented and mysterious, The Skins have a bright and unpredictable future ahead of them.

Following The Skins’ eclectic performance, six figures in white Stormtrooper helmets marched onstage, with the Star Wars theme song playing loudly. In a shocking red kimono, Cole Whittle followed onstage with a keyboard that was pushed across the stage like a shopping cart. A blue and white flag emblazoned with “DNCE” was flown across the stage.

From the beginning of the set to the end, the playfulness of all DNCE’s songs was apparent on stage. Each of the four members uniquely embodies the charm of the band: Cole Whittle’s bright red kimono, Joe Jonas’ dramatic dance moves, Jin Joo’s edgy sunglasses and Jack Lawless’ dynamic drumming.

The band started off with some of their most high energy, head-banging songs, such as “Naked” and “Body Moves.” Throughout the show, they brought out quirky props to match their songs: Air d\Dancers, bras and DNCE bills.

After carrying their unlimited energy through fan favorites such as “Good Day,” the band traded in their bass for an acoustic guitar and a tambourine to showcase their wide range and talents. Their slower, equally popular hits, “Truthfully” and “Jinx,” had as many voices echoing and hands clapping as their upbeat hits.

For their finale, the band sang a cover of “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls and “Oops I Did It Again” before closing with their triple-platinum hit, “Cake by the Ocean,” complete with beach balls and smoke machines.

Throughout the night, DNCE entertained their audience with their spontaneity, quirks and genuine nature. It is rare to find a band that has so effortlessly produced an album that seamlessly carries their irresistibility and charm from their EP to their album to their stage.

From “Cake by the Ocean” to “Pay My Rent,” the band’s ultimate goal is to have fun with their fans, whether they are at the concert venue or listening to the music at home. DNCE redefined fun music and has kept their fans dancing ever since.