Marlon Tuipulotu, top defensive tackle recruit, flips to USC

The top defensive tackle in the nation for the class of 2017, Marlon Tuipulotu, announced Monday night via Twitter that he will be decommitting from Washington and joining the USC football team next fall as a freshman. The announcement comes nine days before National Signing Day.

USC hosted Tuipulotu on an official visit this weekend before the five-star defensive lineman announced his decision Monday.

“This was a tough decision for me, and I have nothing but love for the players, the school and the coaches at the [University of Washington] … I honestly wish them nothing but the best in everything they do,” Tuipulotu said on Twitter. “I am still planning to graduate early and will be attending the University of Southern California.”

Tuipulotu will be graduating from Central High School in Independence, Ore. this week; he will enroll early at USC and arrive on campus this semester.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman was selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in his senior season. Recruiting sites such 247Sports have rated Tuipulotu as a five-star tackle, while Rivals projected him as a four-star prospect.

Tuipulotu was rated the top recruit from the state of Oregon this season. He is ranked the No. 60 player overall nationally in the composite rankings.

The acquisition of Tuipulotu is crucial for USC. Tuipulotu will aid in filling a large hole at defensive tackle for USC after the team lost players such as Noah Jefferson to transfer and Rose Bowl MVP Stevie Tu’ikolovatu to graduation.

Tuipulotu, a long time Washington commit, made his initial verbal commitment to play for the Huskies back in April 2016.

In addition to recruiting Tuipulotu, USC also hosted the No. 2 rated defensive tackle in the nation, Jay Tufele, on an official visit this past weekend.