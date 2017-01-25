Tommy’s Place to host karaoke, special events

USC’s underground events venue, Tommy’s Place, is bringing a wide variety of events to campus this semester. The venue is home to weekly trivia nights, movie nights, sporting events, monthly band nights and the all new Tommy-oke, a karaoke night.

Located in the basement of Ronald Tutor Campus Center, Tommy’s Place is operated by USC Trojan Event Services. The venue has hosted hundreds of events throughout the year, such as a conversation with pop singer Halsey, a meet and greet with the indie band the Neighbourhood, Comedy Nights with the Upright Citizens Brigade and other student-related events.

Trojan Event Services and USC Student Affairs hope that the venue can be a social space accessible to students both for attending events and producing them. The department offers a discount for student organization rentals and hopes to create new partnerships with organizations to help them produce events that USC students can enjoy.

In addition to events by student organization, Tommy’s Place hosts many self-produced events, their most popular being trivia nights with themes like Star Wars, the Beatles and sports.

The newest self-produced event to hit Tommy’s Place this Thursday night is Tommy-oke, the venue’s karaoke night.

“We love to emphasize our concert quality sound and lighting systems and make them available to our students,” said Michael Prenger, senior director for student engagement for USC Student Affairs. “When one of our full-time staff members mentioned going to Tommy-oke as a student a few years ago, it immediately jumped out as something we wanted bring back. Anyone can enjoy Tommy-oke, whether you’re there to watch or to sing, and at Tommy’s Place, we’re always looking for free events everyone can enjoy.”

Students can grab a bite to eat in Traditions and then head over to Tommy’s Place to belt out some hits. Attendees will be able to choose their favorite songs and sing their hearts out on stage with professional sound and lighting, as well as lyrics.

In addition to Tommy-oke, Tommy’s Place will also be hosting its monthly band night this Friday, with USC artists Michael Arrom, Julia Ryan and the Way and No Telescopes. A senior majoring in the popular music program, Michael Arrom began playing piano at the age of 18.

Julia Ryan and the Way is led by senior Julia Ryan McLane, who gathered a group of funky, upbeat fellow musicians. The group’s groovy style will keep the audience on their feet with a full horn section and jazzy basslines.

Also performing this Friday is No Telescopes, an alternative rock band with musicians Skyler Garn, Dave Fulmer, Austin Shaw, Chris Robinson and Nick Brumme.

Tommy-oke will take place on Thursday Jan . 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. January Band Night will be occurring on Friday Jan. 27 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.