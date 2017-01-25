Trojan duo named Players of the Week for women’s tennis, women’s water polo

Two Trojans took home Player of the Week honors this week due to their weekend performances. Junior Gabby Smith was recognized on the women’s tennis team, while senior driver Stephania Haralabidis won the award for women’s water polo.

Smith was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the second time in her career on Monday, after she helped USC top UC Santa Barbara in its season opener last Thursday. Smith dropped her doubles match to start the day, but she rebounded with a momentum-shifting 7-6 (5), 6-0 victory in singles play. Smith is currently riding a six-match unbeaten streak, including an undefeated weekend at the National Collegiate Tennis Classic earlier this month. During the tournament, Smith defeated Arizona’s No. 18-ranked Lauren Marker 6-0, 6-3. Smith and her doubles partner, senior Zoë Katz, are also currently ranked No. 18 in the nation.

Haralabidis then earned MPSF Player of the Week honors on Tuesday. The senior tallied an incredible 17 goals in five games over the weekend, as USC stormed to a perfect 5-0 record at the UCSB Winter Invitational. Haralabidis scored in every single game of the tournament and also set a new career high with nine goals in the final game against hosts No. 9 UCSB — which also matched a single-game MPSF record. She has now scored on 202 occasions as a Trojan, eighth most in program history. Three more goals will push her

up to No. 7.

Both players will look to defend their titles this weekend. Smith and the women’s tennis team will head to Auburn, Ala. for the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, while Haralabidis and women’s water polo will make a trip to Riverside for the Cal Baptist Invitational, which also begins on Saturday.