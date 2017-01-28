5 Best Foods to Eat on Your Hike

It’s spring semester, which means that game days are no longer keeping USC students on campus on weekends. Many students decide to spend their weekends taking day trips; one of the most popular activities is hiking. There are countless hikes around Los Angeles that range from flat to extremely elevated and strenuous. People rave about hiking trails in Malibu, Pacific Palisades and even closer trails like Griffith Park and Runyon Canyon. Many students even take weekend-long trips to hike and camp at places like Joshua Tree and even Yosemite. Students with hiking on the agenda must remember to pack the right foods! There’s nothing worse than feeling lethargic and sluggish on a hike.

Nuts

Nuts are a perfect way to restore nutrients that are lost while hiking. Nuts are rich in heart-healthy fat and protein content, which will leave you feeling fuller for longer. Nuts also supply hikers with energy. Don’t forget to bring a bag full of nuts like almonds, cashews, peanuts and pistachios on your next outdoor adventure.

Granola

Granola is a perfect on-the-go snack for any hiker. Besides being delicious, granola provides people with a large variety of health benefits. It improves heart health, increases energy and can even lower blood pressure. Granola is perfect for a hike because it’s a very concentrated form of energy that will give an extra boost.

Dried Fruit

Dried apples, bananas, berries and dates are perfect fruits to take on a hiking trip. Hikers need to replace potassium and other nutrients lost from their activity, and dried fruit is the solution. Dried fruits are a delicious, easy snack to bring on your next trip.

Beef Jerky

If you need a light food that provides a great balance of fat, protein and carbohydrates, try beef jerky. Jerky is nonperishable, so it lasts for a while. It is also really easy to pack in your bag for a hike. It’s the perfect food for a longer outdoor hike.

Crackers

Crackers are a great source of carbohydrates and sodium, which are necessary for a long hike. The best part: Crackers are light, delicious and easy to just throw in your backpack.