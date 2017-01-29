REVIEW: Gabriel Garzón-Montano releases soulful project

“The pink sky, the blue of the night, and blackberry becomes the rain / Sweet mami wata whispers songs of the good life” is just one example of the vivid imagery in Gabriel Garzón-Montano’s “Cantiga.”

His Colombian and French heritage and upbringing in Brooklyn, New York cultivated an intricate and diverse appreciation for music evident on the singer and producer’s new album, Jardín. The album’s title, a reference to the two languages from his background, is fitting as Garzón-Montano shows a variety of genres and influences in his work, notably the soul of D’Angelo or Sly and the Family Stone, the hip-hop rhythms and beats of J Dilla and the funk groove and budding vocal charisma reminiscent of Prince.

These elements bloom on tracks like “Sour Mango,” in which an arpeggiated melody with piano layers fizzles under a head nodding rhythm, building up to an entrancing hook. Like many of the tracks on his album, “Sour Mango” combines many creative traits seldom brought together. Garzón-Montano’s talent is the silver lining here — he is the producer, arranger, composer and performer on all tracks and performs all the instruments on nearly all the songs.

His musical knowledge — ideological and technical, vocal and instrumental, street and classical — is an understated characteristic that makes the result something to marvel. Garzón-Montano brings funk and unique rhythms into “The Game,” a song with profound lyrics. Jokers in a marketplace / punish virtues and forgive mistakes / command yourself or obey / damaged goods around the way” stimulates the senses with an allegory and metaphors.

The album may have hints of social or political commentary, but the artist still finds a groove and a conscious, healing message in his tune. “Crawl,” a clear hit on Jardín, showcases all of Garzón-Montano’s best traits in an ode to his lover that was the second promotional video in anticipation of the album.

The video, directed by Santiago Carrasquilla, takes a simple set that is brought to life by the singer’s dance and accompaniment of geometric animations, which are a feature of his concert visuals.

Both in the video and the song, Garzón-Montano does a little with a lot: The beat and vocals align and flow naturally, and that same easy energy beams throughout his video. Viewers or listeners would be hard-pressed to catch onto his effortless wavelength.

“Bombo Fabrika” pitches in cumbia influences on a trip through vivid imagery, and sprinkles of melodic bass and strings complement Garzón-Montano’s poetry. “I glow for you / I’m in the silo / oh my god brought the upon these bones / we gets up like trampolines / bombo fabrika on a roll” intersect verse and chorus that highlight his album.

As a track that ventures to a more creative risk, it vividly displays his range as a creative intellect and performer, and rather than featuring more of the same in the second half of the album, he features fresh, ripe take on his best attributes.

“My Balloon” will raise listeners’ heads and make spirits soar. Cinematic in its musical design, the song has a true one word to an arching chorus illustrating a love that didn’t work out. In a disappointed but motivational vibe, Garzón-Montano sings how “I’ll get back on my balloon / And meet my baby on the moon / Hanging flowers in her room / And dancing just to keep my cool, keep my cool.” On every sonic aspect, the song is outstanding and further attests to Garzón-Montano’s musical authenticity. He recorded on two-inch tape, which preserves an organic and tactile audible quality often lost by other recording methods.

“My Balloon” resonates so well musically and lyrically by showcasing elements that make it discernibly repeatable to fans. Garzón-Montano’s given and earned talents are fingerprinted throughout this project, with a passion that is infectious.

There is a distinctive sound he has built, and the album is bound to succeed with a true-to-self authenticity that doesn’t grow overnight — a truly stunning project.

Gabriel Garzón-Montano has grown his sound with great arrangement and detail, putting Jardín in full bloom by showing his green thumb for more great music.