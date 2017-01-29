USC addresses impact of Trump’s executive order on immigration
On Sunday afternoon, Provost Michael Quick sent out a memorandum to all USC students and staff detailing the University’s response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.
The order denies entry into the United States to citizens of seven countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan. The memorandum reiterated USC’s status as a global university, and pledged the support of the administration and staff for international students affected by the executive order.
Quick advised students from affected nations to postpone any and all international travel for the time being, and listed several resources such as the Office of International Services and the USC Gould School of Law’s Immigration Clinic for any student seeking more information about their specific case. Furthermore, Quick invited students with any ideas for how the University can support its students during this difficult time to email them to his office.
The memorandum comes on the heels of an online petition asking that President C.L. Max Nikias and the USC administration condemn Trump’s executive order, on behalf of the thousands of international students that call USC home as well as millions of other international students around the country. The petition, which has been circulating on Facebook, also calls on Nikias and the USC administration to ensure that a USC education remains accessible, diverse and welcoming for all deserving students, no matter their ethnic, religious or citizenship background.
This is one of many reasons why being an international student isn’t easy, given our complex culture and language. Assimilation assistance must come from numerous sources to aid these young people embarking on life’s journey. Most struggle in their efforts and need guidance from schools’ international departments, immigration protection, host families, concerned neighbors and fellow students, and even informative books to extend a cultural helping hand so we all have a win-win situation.
One such new award-winning worldwide book/ebook that reaches out to help anyone coming to the US is “What Foreigners Need To Know About America From A To Z: How to Understand Crazy American Culture, People, Government, Business, Language and More.” It is used in foreign Fulbright student programs and endorsed worldwide by ambassadors, educators, and editors. It also identifies “foreigners” who became successful in the US and how they’ve contributed to our society, including students.
A chapter on education explains how to be accepted to an American university and cope with a confusing new culture, friendship process and daunting classroom differences. Some stay after graduation. It has chapters that explain how US businesses operate and how to get a job (which differs from most countries), a must for those who want to work with/for an American firm here or overseas.
It also has chapters that identify the most common English grammar and speech problems foreigners have and tips for easily overcoming them, the number one stumbling block they say they have to succeeding here.
Good luck to all at USC or wherever you study!