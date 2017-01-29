USC addresses impact of Trump’s executive order on immigration

On Sunday afternoon, Provost Michael Quick sent out a memorandum to all USC students and staff detailing the University’s response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The order denies entry into the United States to citizens of seven countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan. The memorandum reiterated USC’s status as a global university, and pledged the support of the administration and staff for international students affected by the executive order.

Quick advised students from affected nations to postpone any and all international travel for the time being, and listed several resources such as the Office of International Services and the USC Gould School of Law’s Immigration Clinic for any student seeking more information about their specific case. Furthermore, Quick invited students with any ideas for how the University can support its students during this difficult time to email them to his office.

The memorandum comes on the heels of an online petition asking that President C.L. Max Nikias and the USC administration condemn Trump’s executive order, on behalf of the thousands of international students that call USC home as well as millions of other international students around the country. The petition, which has been circulating on Facebook, also calls on Nikias and the USC administration to ensure that a USC education remains accessible, diverse and welcoming for all deserving students, no matter their ethnic, religious or citizenship background.