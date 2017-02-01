Uncle Vanya brings Russian drama to USC theater

A tale of farming, passion and vodka, Anton Chekhov’s play Uncle Vanya comes to life with a performance from USC’s master of fine arts acting-training students. Uncle Vanya takes place in turn-of-the-century rural Russia, yet expresses timeless themes.

“Are we happier today than we were a year ago? Or for that matter, are we as a nation with all our technical advances any happier as individuals than we were decades ago?’ The characters in Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya are left to ponder many of those same questions we face today,” the playbill reads.

This production stars MFA students Jim French and Charles Stern as Vanya and Alexandr, respectively, two competing and bitter brother-in-laws. Kristina Hanna plays Yelena, the charming wife of Alexandr and the apple of Vanya’s eye. Ryan Alex Holmes takes on the role of the bitter, introspective country doctor, Mikhail, sprinkling his insights throughout the play.

Gregg Daniel, the director of Uncle Vanya, has several accolades and accomplishments under his belt. He received the 2016 NAACP Best Director award and a Broadway World nomination for Best Director. Daniel is also a founding member and artistic director of Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble and has over 100 credits to his name, including True Blood, Spider-Man 3 and most recently, Jericho.

“Every actor needs something different. [Directing] teaches me something about myself. How do I keep actors engaged?” Daniel said in an interview with @ This Stage, a publication. “Generalities kill art. You want to wake people up. You don’t want them to know how everything is going to go.”

Uncle Vanya is the first of a three-part repertory that culminates the MFA acting program. The MFA acting program is a three-year program that combines classical conservatory training with new physical techniques.

“The program envisions a self-motivated, collaborative and flexible actor working with purpose to make choices based on her or his personal imagery, and having the craft to execute those choices with clear and decisive actions,” the description reads.

This collection of plays acts as their master’s thesis. The founding director of the MFA program, Andy Robinson, outlines this repertory’s purpose as gaining a well-rounded set of skills and allowing them to immediately enter the industry in any role.

“What the actor learns from being a working member of an ensemble is every bit as important as learning the nuts and bolts of the craft. To be a true ensemble player, one develops a vital connection and a responsibility to the other players,” Robinson said in a description of the repertory experience.

An essential part of the repertory experience is gaining versatility and flexibility as an actor.

“Nothing stretches an actor more than to struggle with a character that’s 180 degrees removed from her or his type,” Robinson said, “It’s this kind of miscasting that often allows for revelatory performance.”

Uncle Vanya will take place at the Scene Dock Theatre, Feb. 3 to 4, 15 to 16, 25 to 26 and March 3 to 4 at various times. Tickets and additional information can be found on the MFA site.