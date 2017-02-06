2017 USG Election Guide

Voting begins this week for USC’s next student leaders. Check out all of our election coverage and get to know the candidates below.

Letter from the Editor

USC’s Undergraduate Student Government oversees a budget of approximately $2.3 million each year. The official governing body for 19,000 students, comprised of six branches and more than 120 members, holds tremendous influence over numerous aspects of campus life. During the past two academic years, USG has negotiated legislation to ban smoking on campus, extend the add/drop deadline for classes and partner with Uber to provide students with free rides.

In last year’s USG elections, only 3,162 students cast ballots — a measly 19 percent of the eligible voting population. Why do so few students seem to care about a governing system with such sway over their undergraduate experience? Our staff at the Daily Trojan sought to examine this and other pressing questions about civic engagement, political persuasion and diversity in student government at USC.

Read More…