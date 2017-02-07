Matt Boermeester suspended, under investigation for “code of conduct” issue

Redshirt junior kicker Matt Boermeester has been indefinitely suspended from the USC football team, as the University investigates him for a student code of conduct issue.

“The University is investigating a code of conduct issue with Matt Boermeester,” a USC spokesperson said in a statement. “Student disciplinary records and proceedings regarding any matter of student conduct are confidential and protected by law.

“While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the University as a member of its athletic team.”

It was first reported by the sports website Deadspin.

Before beginning his football career at USC, Boermeester was a freshman placekicker at Saddleback Junior College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Boermeester kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to win the Rose Bowl Game for USC in January.

USC has dismissed three football players over the past year for student conduct issues: Osa Masina, Don Hill and Jabari Ruffin. Masina, a linebacker, was removed from the University following one charge of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy. Hill was removed from the program in connection to Masina’s case. Ruffin was suspended indefinitely for a student conduct issue in October, one month after he was suspended for half a game for stomping on an opponent’s groin.