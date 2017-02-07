USC undertakes campus beautification project

Ahead of the completion of the USC Village, the University has also dedicated itself to other construction efforts on campus.

Joe Back, associate senior vice president for campus development and facilities management, said the new entrance on Jefferson Boulevard, which opened at the beginning of this semester, is a continuation of the work already completed in other areas of campus, all of which move toward a more pedestrian-friendly campus. The vision for this includes enhanced hardscape, landscape and additional trees.

“Trousdale Parkway is a primary entry point to campus from Jefferson Boulevard,” Back said. “It is subject to heavy pedestrian and bicycle use from the Hoover-Jefferson intersection. The new entry provides a critical symbolic and aesthetic connection to the new Village at USC, [which is] currently under construction.”

The project scope includes new trees, landscaping and hardscape with brick paving, area light fixtures, fencing, gates and new entry markers, according to Back.

“The hardscape area of this entry has been expanded significantly to accommodate the increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic that will result at the completion of the Village at USC,” Back said.

Kelly Pascual, a freshman majoring in business administration, said she is excited to finally see the new renovations on campus, but admits that getting to class has been more difficult because of all the construction.

“It can get annoying having to change the route I’m accustomed to, but it’s been going on for so long I’m used to it at this point,” Pascual said. “Although it can be annoying, it’s exciting to see the progress of these new buildings.”

Emeli Castillo, a junior majoring in linguistics and psychology, like most students, has found it difficult to become accustomed to the ongoing construction.

“I do think that it’s a great campus expansion that will definitely benefit current and future students; however, it is annoying due to the constant noise that takes place during lectures in the buildings close to the construction,” Castillo said.

Jasmin Nunez, a junior majoring in urban studies and planning, worries about the surrounding community and how the construction will impact the neighborhoods around USC.

“The University needs to be more sensitive as to how all these expansions affect the surrounding community, especially in a place like downtown Los Angeles where the community is continuously being displaced,” Nunez said. “At the same time, I think it is necessary because of how much alumni want to invest in the University in order to make it as great and as safe as possible.”