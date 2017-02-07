Vibe with the tribe: A talk with Tribe Society

The meteoric rise of electronic music over the past few years has not phased New York-based indie-rock band Tribe Society. Instead of rejecting the trend entirely, electronic kick drums and bass lines have become the backbone of Tribe Society’s new music.

Lead vocalist Gavin McDevitt and synth player and flutist Seth Hachen explain that online music streaming services have been an influential element of the group’s success. After posting its reimagination of Young Thug’s “Stoner,” the group gained popularity, and their subscribers and followers have grown into tens of thousands.

“It’s so amazing to be an artist in this time period with SoundCloud, Spotify and YouTube. You’re not just playing a little show in your hometown anymore — you’re going worldwide,” Hachen said about their rise to fame. “And music is the universal language. Sometimes we’ll be looking on Spotify to see where our music is getting played and we’ll see Paris as the location. It’s so cool … You’re able to reach more people that could be vibing with you.”

Another reimagination by the group that has gained recognition is their cover of “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles. Its most popular song at the moment is “Kings,” which has nearly three million plays on Spotify and is growing by the day. Tribe Society’s first album was released in June 2015, and just last week, the group dropped a music video for the single “Secrets” off their newest album, We Sell Drugs.

Instrumental and vocal juxtaposition occupies a major presence in Tribe Society’s newest work. The first track on the album that will be released on March 3 is called “New Vibe.” It is the lightest in their series of releases — a heavenly combination of ethereal falsetto vocals, acoustic guitar and geometric kick drums, which add depth and dimension to the tune. The album then dives into darker, more sinister sounds for the remaining tracks.

Contrary to other bands, Tribe Society is not shy about its political posts and marijuana references on social media and in their music videos — although Hatchen and McDevitt hardly consider themselves to be political. After they toured across the country this past summer, they gained a different perspective on politics.

“We unite people more than we divide people. And when you come to our shows, you’ll see people from all walks of life, from both sides of the political spectrum,” McDevitt said.

Ultimately, Tribe Society believes in inherent goodness within individuals and understands that people want what is best for themselves and their families.

Some artists that Hatchen and McDevitt credit as major influencers in their music tastes are Wu-Tang Clan, Beck, Radiohead and Smashing Pumpkins. Some elements of these artists are very evident in their music. For example, one song in particular off the new album has a strong vintage Beck influence as far as song structure and vocal style.

Tribe Society has worked alongside other artists signed by Island Records, its recording label; artists such as Kiesza have added to the group’s list of high profile collaborations. The band hopes to work with more established names as well as up-and-coming artists to further diversify and advance its discography.

Update: A previous photo caption of this article identified the lead singer of Tribe Society as “Gavin Merlot.” His name is actually Gavin McDevitt. The Daily Trojan regrets the error.