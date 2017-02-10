Los Angeles Wall Crawl

The Instagram essential: a nice wall. You know the kind I’m talking about. Artsy and intriguing, the wall adds interest to what is yet another photo of someone posing and smiling. Wall murals, street art, graffiti, vandalism, whatever you want to call it — they are everywhere in Los Angeles.

Traipsing around Melrose, I recently stumbled upon the Infamous Pink Wall. Hoards of girls, dressed in the perfect ensemble while someone snapped away. I, of course, had to join in. And then across the street was another mural. As we kept wandering on Melrose, we discovered on mural after mural.

I’m going to make it easy for you. You don’t have to meander your way around LA looking for all those instagrammable spots. No siree. I’ve compiled a list (addresses included) of some (key word: some) of the best murals around.

So enjoy.

Take a camera.

And make that Instagram pop.

“Made in LA Wall” at Cisco Home

8025 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

“The Infamous Pink Wall” at Paul Smith

8221 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

“Hello Wall” at Carrera Cafe

8251 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

“Retna Mural”

8826 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90069

“Polka Dot Wall” at The Springs

608 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Curtis Kulig’s “Love Wall” at Smashbox Studios

8549 Higuera St, Culver City, CA 90232

“Technicolor Ooze” by Jen Stark

Platform, 8840 Washington Blvd. (at Landmark Street), Culver City 90232

“Uniwolfcheetah” by Diana Garcia

Gjelina, 1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd. (at Milwood Avenue), Venice 90291

Geometric Wall by LovebErto

1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

Saskia Mural by Joe Nicolletti

302 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405

If you have a favorite that I’ve missed or made a new discovery worth sharing, let me know! I would love to hear from you!