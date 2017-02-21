In Los Angeles, Measure S could increase rent rates
Of all the elements that make or break student life and the lives of Angelenos at large, it is perhaps housing choice and availability which wields one of the largest impacts. On March 7, L.A. voters will have the power to make a substantial impact on the future of development and housing availability for the city and more importantly, student housing through Measure S, known as the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative.
In an effort to block any general or specific site amendments to the largely outdated L.A. city zoning code, Measure S, aims to halt all large-scale development in the city of Los Angeles by suspending the zoning code.
It is no secret that housing in Los Angeles is expensive. Rent costs in Los Angeles now run above those in other metropolitan cities such as Chicago, Miami and Seattle. Proponents of the initiative hope that it will “fight corruption and backroom deals,” “empower Los Angeles communities,” “fight traffic” and “[encourage] affordable housing,” according to the Yes on Measure S website..
However, the only people Measure S would help if passed are homeowners who have the privilege of already owning property in Los Angeles prior to the measure’s implementation. This initiative will do nothing to help, and everything to hurt, efforts to solve the housing crisis. The Not In My Backyard movement of Los Angeles by residents who oppose new developments because they are close to them has become a toxic force which flies in the face of community demand and market forces.
Though local politicians like to blanket solutions under the shroud of government mandates and initiatives, the real key to alleviating our housing crisis and high rent is, simply put, more housing. The barrier to entry for home ownership is high in Los Angeles. A ban on development would not only make homeownership an even more difficult pursuit, but it would also exacerbate the housing situation for lower-income renters and students. In this sense, Measure S is a government tool of cronyism utilized by the wealthy to maintain exclusive grasp over their premium lifestyle while disadvantaging poorer non-owners.
What is even more troubling for the USC community in particular is the potential halt of student housing development near the University Park campus. With each new development around USC, the options for housing increase, and the strain of finding suitable options decreases. Greater housing availability also helps decrease commuting pressures and drives down rent in the area through further housing competition.
It is now commonplace, in the face of Los Angeles’ outdated zoning code, that new large-scale commercial developments undergo an amendment and strewn-out entitlements process as opposed to conforming to existing zoning. For large-scale housing developments in the University Park area, such as University Gateway Apartments, West 27th Place Student Apartments, Tuscany Apartments and the Lorenzo, it is common that these developments adjust height requirements, negotiate lot density, increase the number of floors through park fees and so on. With Measure S, the negotiations that take place between developers and the city would not only be halted, but the developments that result from these negotiations would be as well. Housing options that some students rely on could be struck down, potentially causing both demand and rates to spike.
Coming March 7, it will be up to Los Angeles to come to vote no on Measure S and protect housing availability. Already, Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with the Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Architects, a number of local Chamber of Commerce groups, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, a number of County Supervisors and City Council members and a long list of homeless advocacy groups have expressed opposition to Measure S. In the words of the opposition’s public relations campaign, the government overreach and overall poor policies and lack of forethought proposed by Measure S simply “go too far.”
Don’t be fooled by the Yes on S crowd. They are bankrolled by elite millionaire homeowners that want to increase the price of housing for their own personal gain, at the expense of everyone else. LA is in a housing crisis and can use additional development in any way possible. These homeowners do not care about people that are priced out of the market, such as USC students.
This comment wins the most bizarre ridiculous BS award.
Measure S has been badly misrepresented in this article. Many areas are fighting displacement due to the projects Measure S wants a two year moratorium on, before these communities are gone.
South LA..is an area fighting displacement & supports Measure S
This is from ‘The Crenshaw Subway Coalition’..
43,756 PEOPLE…A displacement study conducted on the impact of The Reef, a proposed development in historic South
Central with 1,440 luxury housing units priced well above the level affordable to the surrounding residents, found that the project would put 43,756 residents at a very high to moderate risk of being displaced.That is the impact of having just ONE mega development with so many “market-rate” units imposed on a South LA community.
This is not academic for us. And we’ve seen it before locally and in other parts of the country. What we are witnessing is a form of economic violence, and no corner in South L.A. is safe.
The Reef project, the proposed 30-story Cumulus skyscraper at La Cienega/Jefferson with 1,200 luxury apartments, and the nearly 1,000 all-luxury housing element of the Crenshaw Mall redevelopment in Leimert Park all break the same zoning law so that they can be built in areas that they don’t belong: General Plan Amendments.
MEASURE S is one solution to stop these massive traffic-causing projects from wiping out all that we have built – our community, our institutions, our relationships with our neighbors….encouraging development not displacement…
On March 7th, literally our neighborhood is on the ballot.
This is a Social Justice issue.
Dear Friends,
As a registered voter I know that, like me, you care about the future of our city. For decades, my calling has been to serve the homeless on the streets of Skid Row.
In the past 15 years our city has lost more than 22,000 rent-controlled units, and in Skid Row alone more than 5,000 homeless beds have been lost since the 1990s.
Instead of proposing real solutions to America’s worst housing and homeless crisis, City Hall is engaged in a corrupt system of approving luxury towers that violate zoning rules, destroy affordable housing and gridlock our streets. With rents in the new luxury developments starting at $3,500 per month, neighborhoods are being damaged and neighbors are being pushed out – many onto the streets.That’s why I have joined a broad coalition to pass Measure S on the March 7 ballot.
Measure S is a People’s Initiative to fix City Hall’s broken and corrupt planning system that is fueling the worst housing, homeless and traffic crises in America.
I’m urging you to JOIN US in this campaign.
Endorse Measure S.
Volunteer for Yes on S.
Share this message with your neighbors and follow us on social media.
Join this People’s Movement, because on March 7th all of our Neighbors and all of our Neighborhoods are on the ballot.
Thank you your consideration,
Rev. Alice Callaghan
Founder, Las Familias del Pueblo, Skid Row
The L.A. Tenants Union has also endorsed Measure S
Don’t be fooled by this person. Measure S would shut down development in minority communities such as South LA. It is a racist measure that will only benefit millionaire housing owners who want their property values to go up. If S passes, rents will go up in minority communities that desperately need development. But these millionaire housing owners do not care, as long as they make an extra buck. Vote NO on S.
Guess you didn’t attend the Yes on S Crenshaw Subway Coalition and Siuth LA Firum supporting Yes in S and fighting displacement an gentrification due to proposed illegal projects Measre S is against
You can lie about this being a wealthy homeowner Measure til you’re blue in the face but everyone knows you’re spewing fake facts. Take it up with south central, Boyle Heights, south LA fighting to stay in their communities. Continuing your fake news and lies does not somehow magically make your lies truth.
The fact that USC contributed $50,000 to the no on S makes you even less believable.
yes you are right, it will SHUT DOWN the construction of luxury housing in South LA, something that few in that area can afford. Minority communities do not need more luxury homes which will inevitably end with their displacement and the white-washing of their communities.
Another lie. Measure S does not target luxury housing. It targets ALL housing that requires an exemption. This “luxury housing” lie is a ruse by the wealthy elitist landowners that do not want minority communities to develop. NO on S.
TOP 10 BILLIONAIRES TRYING TO KILL MEASURE S
-Sonny Kahn & Cousin, Miami skyscraper billionaires: Donated $1,434,954 Against Yes on Measure S
-Frank McCourt, Bev Hills billionaire developer, ex-Dodgers owner: Donated $150,000 Against Yes on Measure S
-Frank Lowy and Family, Australian mall mega-billionaires: Donated $100,000 Against Yes on Measure S
-JMB Realty, co-founder is Neil Bluhm, Chicago skyscraper billionaire, Donated $95,000 Against Yes on Measure S
-Victor Coleman, billion-dollar level portfolio of offices across Silicon Valley: Donated $50,000 Against Yes on Measure S
-Lowe billionaires, luxury resort developers globally: Donated $25,000 Against Yes on Measure S
-John B. Kilroy Jr., Billionaire heir, land speculator and skyscraper developer: Donated $25,000 Against Yes on Measure S
-Phil Anschutz, AEG mega-billionaire, $25,000 Against Yes on Measure S
-Clyde Holland, Vancouver billionaire, skyscraper mogul. $25,000 Against Yes on Measure S
-Rick Campo and Keith Oden, developers control Houston $1.1 billion Camden Property Trust: $25,000 Against Yes on Measure S
BILLIONAIRES Thrive on LA’s Broken System, Need to Stop Measure S Because:
Kahn Cousins – Want two skyscrapers, Century City and Hollywood, with no known affordable units. In Hollywood, Kahn’s demand for a skyscraper is flatly banned by the Community Plan.
Frank McCourt – Wants to fill up Dodger Stadium parking lots with a luxury mini-city, banned by the Community Plan.
Frank Lowy – Worth $68 billion, Lowy wants a 15,000 seat Stadium “arena” in quiet Woodland Hills, almost as big as The Forum. Banned by local zoning.
Lowes – Resort hotel billionaires, may be seeking open-space on the Westside that’s supposed to be a park-for a luxury hotel, banned by zoning.
John B. Kilroy Jr – Billionaire heir wants to build The Academy, a sprawling $300 million complex with a 23-story residential high rise along gridlocked Vine and De Longpre.
Victor Coleman – Speculating on land in LA, because zoning is “for sale” at City Hall. Wants luxury towers in communities.
Clyde Holland – Donald Trump’s campaign backer is gearing up to seek major favors and zoning exemptions from City Hall.
Phil Anschutz – Worth $12.4 billion, unknown what zoning favors he wants from City Hall.
(Individuals and their companies giving to “Coalition to Protect L.A. Neighborhoods and Jobs,” as of 2/6/2017, according to LA City Ethics Commission website)
Articles based on myths belong in the religion section. USC has it own Sol Price School of Public Policy and readings is various studies might be a good place to start before making up stuff. Alt-Facts may be popular, but they are still Alt-facts. Simply put, as Judge Goodman ruled, Garcertti bases his housing policies on Fatally Flawed Data and Wishful Thinking to the extent that he subverts the law. Measure S attempts to stop some of the destructive housing policies and reduce the corruption at LA City Council.
We’re voting yes on S!!
Whole blocks are coming down to make way for these projects. People don’t know where they will go. They have children in area schools. The tiny pittance of affordable developers offer in return for the huge bonuses city council and this mayor gives them are not worth it. We don’t need 45 story towers at subway stops as they lie this is all for public transit takers convenience. Public transit takers can’t afford to live in them. Those that can aren’t giving up cars or riding bikes as the mayor lies and he has developers give way less than needed parking and way more than will ever be used bicycle racks. Whoever wrote this please get a clue. The prices of these projects is way out of most people’s affordability. And the LA Times investigative reports about developer politico corruption to get Caruso and Sea Breeze projects approved, zone busting projects, proved the city’s being rebuilt badly with no concerns about the people who live here on campaign contributions. Check out lobbying expenditures, and campaign contributions. Every controversial ‘Spot Zone’ project has campaign contributions connected. Mega amounts of money. They get approved, people sue, they get shut down by Judges. We can save the city a lot of money they claim they don’t have and now must borrow money if they are forced to abide by zoning, laws, and area plans. Really work on updating plans which no one trusts they will do unless forced to by the people voting for Measure S . Measure S could stop the bad boys led by the worst developer puppet, Garcetti from breaking laws to accommodate their developer bosses projects.
We’re voting YES on S and NO on Garcetti
Five more years of this developer puppet and LA will never recover.
Fight on!
Vote Yes on S if you want more affordable housing instead of illegal over sized zone busting projects Measure S addresses that require amendments to the general plan, which goes against the city charter, are unaffordable luxury projects for the wealthy, up the value of the real estate and every project that follows must be as profit making as huge as community killing as traffic inducing as unaffordable. They are given every illegal variance requested the bigger they are the more profit they make meanwhile communities are destroyed by projects quadruple the density and height allowed, they are even granted use of half the city sidewalks as the city claims an area will be more walkable, how? With most of the sidewalk gone? They are wiping out good existing residential communities, many times affordable, sometimes rent stabilized, push them out, cause displacement, displacement many times cause homelessness. 22,000 Rent Stabilized Units have been wiped out in the last few years. The LA Tenants Union endorsed Measre S. Every mayoral candidate at debates Garcetti does not ever show up at, talks about how these projects are wiping out the middle class of LA and it soon will be a city only for the very wealthy and very poor. 100% affordable housing is exempt from Measure S. 5-10% development is affected. It certainly is not a housing ban and building certainly will not stop. Don’t believe the no on S lies all supported by billionaires and wealthy developers who prefer this system, having their hired guns do EIR studies ( Measure S will put studies in more neutral hands) working with outdated plans, upzining everything parcel by parcel, pay to play, to get projects approved, this anything goes way of doing things. They are getting wealthier on the backs of communities they ruin.Measure S as Rev Alice Callaghan, skid row activist and endorser says, is The People’s Measure.. not the developers, not the developer funded politicians, not the developer funded Chambers, not the real estate interests, etc. but the people from many communities across LA from south LA to silverlake, to west Los Angeles, westchester, throughout the valley, all across LA fighting displacement, neighborhoods ruined, wiped out, fighting to stay in their neighborhoods and homes.
Yes on S!
The only people around USC that support Measure S are selfish landlords that do not want competition so that they can squeeze every extra penny of rent from USC students. USC students already live 2, 3, 4 people to a room because there is a lack of housing and the limited housing is uber expensive. On top of that, management companies treat students poorly because they have no competition. These companies support measure S for their own selfish reasons, and I suspect many of these pro-S comments are bought and paid by the millionaire apartment owners. Shame on them for exploiting USC students.
Chad, it appears that neither you nor the editors thought it worthwhile to mention that you’re studying real estate development, or that you work with the Trojan Real Estate Association (TREA). If your readers had that information, it might help them to judge whether or not you could truly be considered unbiased when writing an opinion piece on issues related to development. I also thought your bio on the TREA web page was interesting. It states, “Living in an ever expanding Orange County he was able to see first hand trends that lead to unique, healthy and engaging communities.” Many people look at Orange County as one of the worst examples of suburban sprawl, with its endless car-centric enclaves geared towards the affluent. But as a native, you probably have a better understanding of the area than the rest of us. It’s fine if you feel moved to share your views on ballot measures with others, but full disclosure about your career path would make it easier for readers to judge the worth of your ideas.
Thank you!
This article is very upsetting and nothing but developer propaganda.