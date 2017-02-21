Nikias travels to Taiwan to strengthen ties

President C. L. Max Nikias recently concluded a week of outreach in Taiwan, which culminated in a reception hosted by USC on Monday that included close to 400 alumni and individuals from the local community.

The aim of Nikias’ visit was to strengthen ties with the country and connect Trojans, supporters and prospective students, according to USC News.

During the visit, USC delegates and Nikias met with Pan Chyr-Yang, the National Taiwan University President; Chen Chien-jen, the vice president of Taiwan, and other government, industry and academic partners.

The meetings touched on points of intersection between USC and Taiwan, as well as the importance of receiving a college degree from a professional school such as USC.

In an interview with The China Post, Nikias emphasized the importance of a continued relationship with Pacific Rim nations such as Taiwan.

“As president, I see Taiwan as a strategic priority for our international outreach for the University, given the very strong ties that exist between USC and Taiwan in the past 60 to 65 years,” Nikias said. “We honestly want USC to become the intellectual and cultural engine of the Pacific Rim nations and of course the United States. We have many things going for us to have that impact in the 21st century.”

USC is the sixth most diverse university in the United States, according to a ranking of 100 schools by Priceonomics. Out of the 10,569 international students currently enrolled, 368 students are from Taiwan, and Taiwanese students make up the University’s fourth-largest source of international students.

Nikias said he hopes to bring more Taiwanese students to Los Angeles and believes that the increased collaboration will be mutually beneficial.

“USC is committed to supporting scholarly talent across the globe, and Taiwan has long been a source of outstanding students and research partnerships for our University,” Nikias said. “I am confident that this delegation will help strengthen USC’s engagement with Taiwanese institutions and open new opportunities for collaboration.”