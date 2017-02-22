Minyon Moore selected for weekly national player distinction

Freshman guard Minyon Moore continues to be recognized for her breakout season as a newcomer for the women’s basketball team. Just one day after capturing the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Award — her second of the season — Moore was honored as the USBWA National Freshman of the Week.

The Trojans’ second leading scorer at 11.8 points per game, Moore put together a career high 32 points in a 80-64 win against Washington State last Friday. Against No. 9 Washington on Sunday, it looked as if Moore would be unable to follow up her best performance to date, as she managed just 1 point in the first half. However, she suddenly burst back into the spotlight, scoring 14 in the third quarter to anchor a major Trojan comeback. USC was down by 19 at halftime, but after a buzzer-beater three by Moore, the score was 63-56 heading into the fourth quarter.

While her team eventually lost a hard-fought battle to the Huskies, Moore finished with 20 points and six assists to cap off a memorable weekend for the 18-year-old from Hercules, Calif. Moore has only started a handful of games, due to the experience and shooting prowess of senior Courtney Jaco at her position.

However, Moore has been given starter’s minutes and has been trusted in crunch-time situations, despite her being the youngest player on the roster. In five of the past six games, she has logged 25 or more minutes. She has made the most of her extended time off the bench, leading the team with 4.2 assists per game.

The Trojans will rely on Moore to carry her scoring outburst into a string of important games leading up to tournament play. This weekend, the Trojans head on the road to face Arizona and Arizona State in the last contests of the regular season. The team will then travel to Seattle for the Pac-12 Tournament, which begins March 2.