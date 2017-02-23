Where to Get Tacos in Los Angeles

As a Texas native, I am used to eating tacos once or twice a week. At home in Houston, I knew the best small, breakfast taco shops and more upscale lunch and dinner taco spots. Since moving out to Los Angeles for college, I have eaten less tacos. Los Angeles is brimming with eateries serving delicious, authentic Mexican food. The problem is I never know which is the best. So, with some research and recommendations from friends, I have compiled a list of must-try taco spots in the city. One shop on this list is guaranteed to satisfy you, no matter what type of taco you like.

Photo from Serious EatsTacos Tamix

If you like cheap, authentic tacos, this is your place. It’s hard to get a cheaper meal than this. Each taco is only $1.25 and they come with unlimited salsa, grilled onions and chilis. One of their most popular tacos is the Al Pastor, which is tender and seasoned to perfection. If that’s not enough to sway you, this taco truck is parked extremely close to USC. It’s located at the Mobil gas station on Hoover street. Tacos Tamix is open until 2 a.m., so it is the perfect spot for a late-night snack as well.

Guisados

If handmade tortillas and spicy green salsa are your thing, give Guisados a try. Frequent customers claim that this restaurant serves the best taco in Los Angeles. It was even featured by LA Eater as a must-try taco joint. One unique offering is the sampler plate, which allows customers to try six of the most popular tacos. Some of their most popular tacos include the Steak and Chorizo. Looking for something lighter? Guisados also offers shrimp and fish options.

B.S. Taqueria

The fun, vibrant decorations at this taqueria keep customers coming back for more. B.S. Taqueria sells delicious tacos, churros and drinks. They have an extensive menu that satisfies anything from meat lovers to vegetarians. Popular items include the chicken and fried fish tacos. However, some claim the churros are the best item on the menu. Customers swear by the B.S. Taqueria churros that melt in your mouth.

Loqui

While Loqui is located a little far from USC in Culver City, it’s worth the short drive or metro ride. Loqui is a trendy restaurant located in the Platform, an innovative shopping center right off the metro stop in Culver City. Their popular taco flavors include shredded chicken, shredded pork and shredded beef. They also offer taco bowls filled with cheese, onions and salsa. If you are looking for a crossover between traditional and contemporary tacos, this is your place.

Ricky’s Fish Tacos

Many people claim Ricky’s serves the best fish tacos in Los Angeles. They use fresh fish and quality ingredients to prepare fish tacos that blow away the competition. Their tacos are topped with chopped cabbage, pico de gallo and tangy crema. They also offer a variety of housemade salsas to amp up the flavor of your tacos.