USC produces 21 Fulbright scholarships

USC has placed fifth in the list of the 16 producers of both U.S. Fulbright students and scholars for the 2016-2017 school year, according to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

USC is the only major research university in California to be included in the list. The 13 USC Fulbright students place the University in the top 25.

The Fulbright Program selects students based off of academic merit and leadership qualities. The program is funded through the U.S. Congress and the Department of State. In addition to providing students with networking opportunities, Fulbright awards grants to students and teachers to conduct research overseas.

The selected students for the 2016-2017 school year are: Sean Allgood, Jillian Barndt, Margarette Deagon, Constance Ge, Helen Anne Kennedy, Robin Liu, Julia Loup, Marie McCoy-Thompson, Dominique Murdock, Hai-Vu Phan, Martha Ryan, Meredith Shaw and Lilly Taing.

The Fulbright Scholars Program, which is for faculty, allows each participant one year of independent study, research or teaching in one of 125 countries of his or her choosing.

The selected scholars are: Lois Banner, Kiros Berhane, Sanjay Bhatt, Nils de Mol van Otterloo, Miloni Gandhi, Urbashi Mitra, Rhacel Salazar Parreñas and James Steele.