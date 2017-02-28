COLUMN: Moonlight won, but now what, Hollywood?
With Moonlight’s win at the Oscars this past Sunday, it felt like a great boundary had been crossed. The win was incipient: A contemporary love story about a black, gay man had won Best Picture. What more blisteringly real and diverse films would this open the floodgates for? Yesterday, I published an editorial column about the victory of Moonlight over La La Land feeling like a subversion of the presidential election — a grand comparison, but also one rooted in familiar themes: A modern movie about minorities won out over one about white nostalgia for an idealistic past.
It is easy to look at this win and feel like justice has been served, that the film industry responded to the #OscarsSoWhite debacle and that progress is the only way forward. But the fact is, these waves of progress are exactly that — waves. There will be good years and bad years, and until the tide changes then nothing will. The systemic nature of Hollywood inequality is made even more explicit when one looks at the constant either under-representation or misrepresentation of Asians and Asian Americans in film. It’s not a coincidence that stereotyped depictions of Asians onscreen make their way into the cultural lexicon. These tropes, passed down through film history, filter themselves into instinctive societal perceptions.
Emma Stone, who took home this year’s Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for La La Land, was deeply criticized in 2015 for her portrayal of a character named Allison Ng in Cameron Crowe’s Aloha. (Allison is a quarter Asian, Stone is not.) But she moved on, took a role from the plethora readily available for her, and took home her Oscar for it. Truthfully, I don’t think Stone’s involvement in Aloha propelled her career, but it was still one step forward to her Oscar. Imagine what that could have done for an Asian American actress. One step forward.
When it comes to diversity in film and television, it is sometimes difficult not to adopt an “I’ll take what I can get” attitude. Last Sunday, Moonlight’s win felt like an undeniable triumph, a feeling of joy that soars over that attitude. But at the end of the day, things were still bittersweet. Watching the black community celebrate triumphs like Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures fills me with both thrill and longing.
I share every ounce of their joy. But a part of me still longs to know what it feels like to be proud of a prominent Asian American actor, a groundbreaking Asian American film. Is there a community of like-minded people out there? Sometimes, it doesn’t feel like it. I knew more Marvel-loving film students willing to defend the decision to cast Tilda Swinton in her traditionally Tibetan role in Doctor Strange than I knew those willing to fight it. More willing to designate this casting choice unavoidable due to political reasons or allegiance to the source material, than one of blatant and ridiculous anti-Asian discrimination.
Maybe these are tricky waters to enter. It’s not like there are a finite number of films that can be made in any given expanse of time. When the medium is imagination, why shouldn’t we demand fuller diversity? One more picture about Asian Americans will not take away the spotlight from anyone else. There is no limit to human creativity and empathy in this world.
Representation is the only way to widen the way people think about each other. And sometimes it hurts to say this, but even stereotyped depictions are better than no depictions at all. Because how else will I see another Asian American onscreen, even if he or she is forced into the kung-fu master/wise sage/dragon lady/nerd box? How else am I to know that I exist in the public conscience?
That is how bad this gets: that we demand Asian American representation, even in these roles that so plainly demean our existence. If movies are mirrors then that is how desperate we are to see ourselves in this reflection of society.
I’ve been told not to make a big deal out of whitewashing, that the misrepresentation and underrepresentation of Asians and Asian Americans in film is not a pressing issue. But how can that be true when an Indian man was killed in Kansas last week in a xenophobic hate crime?
I grew up in a community where the most exposure people got to Asian Americans was through TV, a medium in which we are repeatedly and dependently caricatured. My childhood was marked by an othering so severe that the alienation settled inside myself, lay the groundwork for some of the insecurity I still feel to this day. But in some cases, like in Kansas, this othering is violent and fatal. And I dare you to look me in the eyes and tell me that film and television play no part in perpetuating these stereotypes. The ideas that those who are yellow and brown are necessarily foreign, inherently un-American, and do not hold a place in our society.
When it comes to diversity on-screen, we have a long way to go for minorities of all races. When it comes to Asian Americans, there is a specific and urgent need to depict them in ways that include them in the fabric of this country. I am tired of seeing myself on-screen cloaked only in accents and tropes. I am tired of fighting to see myself on-screen even in these demeaning and generalized forms.
And the truth is, I cannot imagine watching a film where every lead looked like me, being able to do so freely and without feeling like I need to account for the actions of every Asian or Asian American person onscreen. I do not know how to watch Doctor Strange without my heart falling at the depiction of the simple-minded, buffoonish Wong, reading the script for Crash and feeling disappointed that the Asian character is called “the chinaman” the entire time. I don’t know what that’s like, to be thought of as a “default” American and person.
If Moonlight’s win taught us anything, it is that there is no such thing as a niche story. Not when a movie is good. As long as a story portrays emotions realistically and tangibly, it can appeal to everyone. And I demand more Asian stories in cinema. I demand someone to be proud of and a role model for myself and my future children. I want a character to whom I can hold not hesitant allegiance, but blistering pride: an Asian American hero.
Zoe Cheng is a sophomore majoring in writing for screen and television. Her column, “Wide Shot,” runs Wednesdays.
I could not disagree with you more! (And i truly mean that respectfully, as I do when expressing all my opinions.) To be honest I don’t like the “alt” moniker either way. I only started using “alt Left” in protest of the ridiculous “alt Right” moniker which is so often used incorrectly to identify normal conservative ideas as extreme. You will always lose the battle with me if you want to discuss “moral equivalencies”… I’m a critical and independent thinker, so I’m aware there are good and bad ideas on both sides, but Conservative ideas like enforcing immigration or diversity by organic means, are NOT extreme or so-called “Alt RIght”. By contrast, the Left embodies all sorts of extreme ideas. Among them: Providing drivers licenses, in-state tuition, and admission to the State Bar for illegal immigrants…. Ignoring established science on gender by suggesting gender is fluid and can be simply chosen…. Lowering the bar for minorities (only) so that we have a more diverse population in colleges…. Changing the definition of marriage, a gender-specific term like “king” or “queen”. One could go on and on. People are welcome to support any of these ideas, but they are extreme positions. What’s not extreme and not alt-right is the idea that we should enforce immigration laws, including deporting people here illegally, or prohibiting people here illegally from practicing law ….that everyone no matter their race, background or income status should face the same standards for admission to schools …respecting gender science while allowing people to ‘express’ themselves how they wish. These ideas have all been described with such disdain, and with the “alt right” label, and it’s not valid. So again, i don’t like the term either way, but i use it to shed light on how imbalanced the discussion has become on these issues.
Now that I’ve launched into all those other issues above, I’m sure you’ll find more room for disagreement… which is fine obviously. I didn’t want to get into everything else when the topic here is diversity in Hollywood, but I often find it difficult to speak about imbalanced Left wing thought without a broader conversation… particularly to highlight the reality that conservative ideas and values are really not so extreme at all when you take a deep breath and think about it. I respect difference of opinion and debate, but I demand it be honest, balanced and sincere. I realize some people want to turn the world upside down (so to speak); Just don’t pretend that those opposed to it are the extreme or “Alt Right” ones.
Oh and PS: I will double down on my point that the “Alt Left” has become very militant. Just look at the marches and protests and even riots, where signs read: “Undocumented and Unafraid”. Wow! And they wonder why much of America is pushing back.
The whole “diversity” conversation is just so misplaced in the Hollywood and movie context. Nobody knows what they’re talking about. I assume it comes from a good place, but it’s just so misguided. Filmmaking and storytelling is completely subjective. Hollywood is a subjective business, and it should be! You can not legislate taste or preference. People see the movies they want to see. People make the movies they want to make. You can’t “demand” Asian characters, or black characters. Nor can you demand black directors or female directors. This is just total nonsense. Entertainment is a wholly subjective business. It is an escape from reality. I work in the industry and let me assure you there is one mandate: Make money! That’s always the bottom line. There should be no mandate for diversity in entertainment. If people would “like” to see more diversity, then by all means… encourage more women or minorities to pursue careers in entertainment. Encourage filmmakers to write roles for women or minorities. But “demand” is the wrong word completely. The alt-Left has become so militant. By the way… let’s not forget that Hollywood was created by white people. Who cares?! It’s a fact that is meaningless except that it perhaps explains why white people are so entrenched in the business on and off screen. All of this artificial social engineering just has to stop. By the way, blacks and gays are very well represented in Hollywood (again, on and off screen)… so Moonlight really didn’t break any ground. Good movie though. Many liked it; Many didn’t. Who cares! It’s entertainment!!!
I almost agreed with most of what you said, but then you had to fuck it up with the Alt Left comment. LOL There’s no need to make false equivalencies. No matter how hard you try there’s no equivalent movement on the other side to the Alt Right.
Oh and PS: I will double down on my point that the “Alt Left” has become very militant. Just look at the marches and protests and even riots, where signs read: “Undocumented and Unafraid”. Wow! And they wonder why much of America is pushing back.
The Oscars raced to make up for last year’s Oscars So White, but along the way forgot that there’s more to American than black and white. 25% of America is neither white nor black. And they weren’t represented. Nice work; esp the last paragraph.
The movies were well into production before the Oscars So White controversy, so it had no connection to that. Quit creating this narrative that Hollywood somehow could respond that fast, that’s not how movies get made. Also I’m all for more diverse films inclusive of all minorities, but quit using Black success/progress as podiums to voice your displeasure, it comes incredibly close to Anti-Blackness, when your focus should be on the homogeneous of Whiteness that permeates most of Hollywood’s films.
Not the most logical response. Whether the movies were in production by the time of Oscars So White last year is irrelevant. There were moves with blacks in them for last year’s Oscars but they chose NOT to nominate them; this year they did. That’s the difference. Anti-blackness? Get out of here. It’s great that blacks were recognized but we shouldn’t stop there.
What does Blacks in films being nominated by the Oscars have anything to do with the lack of other minorities even being cast in films? That’s my point. Black films have been a thing for decades and have been overlooked for quite some times such as Do the Right Thing not getting nominated for Best Picture despite most critics not only believing it was the Best film of that year, but one of the best of that decade. Same with Malcolm X not getting a Best Picture nomination. My point is Blacks being acknowledged for their work in Hollywood that they’ve been apart of for decades is a separate and different argument than the diversity argument addressing the systemic issues in not casting minorities. Quit conflating the two.
What you’re saying is that blacks are due recognition (that’s overdue) but non-black minorities are not. That blacks were wronged in the past, but non-black minorities were not.
That’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying they’re two different issues so there’s no need to bring one up when discussing the other. Moonlight is a low budget (1.5 million) film starring an all Black cast, written and directed by a Black man based off of a play written by a Black man. That’s not indicative of Hollywood considering diversity to only mean Black people, it’s literally Black people doing it on their own. There’s nothing stopping any other minority group to do the same in that regard, which still doesn’t address the systemic issues in Hollywood that excludes other minority groups. The issues are deep, and if you don’t address those problems and only recognize the symptoms, then you’re going to be commenting on this same article being written 10 years from now wondering why the data hasn’t changed much for other minorities and Blacks having progressed in Hollywood.
Courtney.. I totally get the passion with which you and others discuss this issue, but again, it’s completely misplaced and misguided. Hollywood and the business of filmmaking is a completely subjective business, involving completely subjective tastes. There is no mandate for films or television shows to reflect society. They might, they might not. This is a made-up problem that has nothing to do with ACTUAL civil rights abuses and sins of the past. It is regrettable (though necessary) that in a free society, we will always encounter individual racism, but “systemic” racism is a thing of the past… This is California, not the South. How dare anyone try to bring this issue to California and the Hollywood entertainment industry… demonizing good, honest and non-racist people in the process. It’s disgusting. There is no systemic racism in Hollywood. It’s simply not true.