USG announces 2017-2018 Executive Officers

USG President-elect Austin Dunn and USG Vice President-elect Morgan Monahan announced the USG Executive Officers for the 2017-2018 school year at the USG meeting on Tuesday.

Luke Southwell-Chan, a junior majoring in communications, will serve as USC’s chief of staff. His duties will include overseeing advocacy, internal communication and accountability within USG. Previously, Southwell-Chan was USG’s senior director of communications, assistant director of marketing and an external affairs Delegate in USG’s Advocacy Branch.

Donielle Bunyard, a junior majoring in psychology, will serve as USG’s treasurer. She will oversee all of USG’s accounts, from funding to programming. Bunyard’s experience includes serving as USG executive assistant and the assistant director of elections and recruitment.

Daniel Zhu, a junior majoring in business administration, will be USG’s senior director of communications. His responsibilities will include managing all of USG’s external communication teams, as well as branding for the organization as a whole. Previously, he was the director of photography on the USG Media Team.

Sarah Kim, a junior majoring in industrial and systems engineering and economics, was appointed as the new senior director of programming. She will oversee all assemblies and committees within USG’s programming branch and work with the chief of staff to plan retreats. Kim was the executive director of APASA and USG’s assistant director of photography.

Dunn and Monahan also announced a new USG position, chief diversity officer, which will be shared between Ivana Giang and Cindy Pineda. The position includes working in conjunction with the chief of staff in overseeing the Advocacy branch, along with cultural liaisons and advocacy delegates, while also holding USG accountable in the realm of diversity. Giang is a sophomore majoring in global studies and public policy, and Pineda is a junior majoring in policy, planning and development.

“They’re going to be the ones establishing what this role looks like, because it is new,” Monahan said. “The whole reasoning behind this position is that we want diversity to be the forethought of things.”