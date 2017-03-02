USC Rain Survival Guide

Brace yourselves, SoCal residents; the apocalypse has arrived. No, it’s the not the heralded 9 point magnitude earthquake you were expecting, it’s something far, far worse: rain. But even as L.A. grinds to a halt, you don’t have to let some water falling from the sky ruin your day — or your cute outfit. Here are some tips and tricks for surviving the inclement weather until the next drought mercifully arrives.

DIY rain gear

Considering it hasn’t rained here for the past decade, it’s quite understandable if there’s a conspicuous lack of raincoats in your wardrobe. But now that the streets are starting to resemble the Rio Grande, some waterproof gear is probably a good idea. Here’s a fun and fashion-forward DIY poncho idea: get a large black trash bag, cut slits for your head and arms, and voila — the leak-proof, odor-proof bag will keep you nice and dry as you make your arduous, five-minute trek to class. Besides, you are what you wear, right?

Be prepared

There’s something about rain that makes everyone want to snuggle up in bed with a steaming cup of tea and Netflix queued up, and refuse to step foot outside until the watery onslaught is over. But most are only equipped to hole up for a day or two at most — certainly not an entire week. Make like a Boy Scout and ensure you’re prepared, with crackers, peanut butter, protein bars, canned vegetables, fruit preserves, non-perishable pasteurized milk, freeze-dried ice cream, duct tape, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, a fire extinguisher, adhesive bandages, antibiotic ointment, sterile dressings to stop bleeding and at least three Costco-sized water bottle packs. Under these hazardous conditions, there’s no way you can just pop into Ralph’s to satisfy your cookie cravings.

Shampoo your hair

Let’s be real: even if you carry an umbrella/wear a hat, the dampness of the air and the thick knit beanie are going to cause some serious hair frizz. Instead, why not embrace the showers and have them stand in for your actual shower? Before stepping outside, lather up your hair with your regular shampoo and let the torrential downpour do the rest of the work–the acidity of the LA rain will work wonders for silky smooth strands. If you really want to go the whole nine yards, then don’t forget to wear your towel — and nothing else.