USC Rocket Propulsion Lab Soars Above Expectations

As a second semester junior, I have been a part of five clubs. Surprisingly, USC boasts over 800 student organizations, which put on a plethora of events on and off campus. Having only scratched the surface of a few student groups, this semester, I plan to take part in various meetings and events, in hopes to highlight the many diverse talents found across USC.

USC Rocket Propulsion Lab provides an opportunity for students to take part in the design and assemblage of rockets. With no prerequisite to join, I relished the opportunity to observe these devoted members hard at work.

A recent Daily Trojan article highlighted the efforts of RPL members in their preparation of an upcoming rocket launch, scheduled for March 4. Gaining attention, RPL encourages fellow Trojans, novices and experts alike, to take part in the vision and execution of rocket-building.

As a humanities major, I felt myself entering unchartered territory. Although understanding the exact mechanics of a rocket seem blurry, I view RPL members as fearless problem solvers attempting to make sense of certain chemical reactions. This organization is the culmination of great minds focused on one endeavor‒space.

Haley Karow, Communications Outreach and Launch Coordinator of RPL, discussed the incredible accessibility of the organization. Open to everyone, RPL consists of a variety of majors, including fine arts and business administration. Moreover, Karow added that RPL wants to be the first student-run organization to launch in space. This is no small feat; however, the unwavering dedication demonstrated by these students is truly inspiring.

One concern many students face when they are considering joining a club is that they are too shy or inexperienced to get involved. When I asked Karow what advice she’d give to these students, she gave some insight on how the meetings work.

“On the first day, you’ll get hands on experience,” Karow said. “Come on in anytime.”

Working each night 6 to 9 p.m., RPL members play an integral role in fostering a welcoming atmosphere.

“This organization is why I came to USC,” said Connor CImo, a junior majoring in astronautical engineering.

Having spoken to these talented and driven students, I realized that no two Trojans are exactly the same. Rather, it is our unbridled passion that unites us all. It is truly admirable that no matter the outcome of each launch, RPL members eagerly return to the lab to implement changes. This insatiable hunger for success represents the “fight on” spirit of USC.

If you’re interested in joining RPL, please email FLIGHTON@USCRPL.COM.