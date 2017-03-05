COLUMN: USC has a wealth of NFL Draft prospects

The NFL combine was this past weekend, and the Trojans were well-represented with eight players attending. While the group was highlighted by potential first-day picks Adoree’ Jackson and JuJu

Smith-Schuster, if talent scouts are looking for draft day gems, some of the other Trojan participants should also be at the top of their list.

With that being said, both Smith-Schuster and Jackson did a lot to bolster their stock at the combine. Smith-Schuster turned in a very strong performance, answering lingering questions about his speed with a 40-yard dash in the mid 4.5’s. Combined with his incredible measurements and physical presence, the former Trojan standout has all the physical attributes a wideout needs. The combine wasn’t able to measure Smith-Schuster’s toughness, which he demonstrated at USC in spades. Much like Leonard Williams, who is already an All-Pro for the New York Jets,

Smith-Schuster consistently played through injuries and put the team ahead of his future draft stock.

While the star receiver did have some issues with drops and concentration late in the season, his grit and determination is second to none. Many of the Trojans players at this year’s combine have a similar makeup, and when scouts combine his impressive tape with a standout combine, Smith-Schuster may move even farther up the draft boards.

In addition to Smith-Schuster, Jackson also was able to make quite the statement. The Thorpe Award winner has world-class speed and explosiveness — two qualities the NFL loves. While he isn’t quite as strong as Chiefs rookie sensation Tyreek Hill, Jackson has the same type of game-breaking impact on every play. After watching Jackson’s impact on offense late in the season, it seems crazy to have him play defense in the NFL. Outside of Hill and a few other game-breakers like Percy Harvin and DeSean Jackson, there just don’t seem to be that many individuals with the burst, vision and acceleration that Jackson possesses. While he could be a strong defensive back in the NFL if he stays healthy, he could be one of the most dangerous and feared offensive and special teams players by just touching the ball 10 to 20 times a game.

Washington’s John Ross may have gotten all of the headlines for his dazzling 40-yard dash, which shouldn’t surprise anyone who watched Pac-12 play this year, but there is another speedster out of his conference with similar ability. Both Ross and Jackson have the ability and rare skills to be giving defenses headaches for years.

In addition to the well-known Smith-Schuster and Jackson, NFL scouts should also be taking a longer look at other USC seniors such as Darreus Rogers, Justin Davis and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu. These three Trojans are not locks to be drafted, but all have excellent football ability. Whether or not they have standout combine performances — Rogers unfortunately didn’t — their bodies of work speak volumes about their abilities and impact on the field.

Rogers may not have top-end speed as a wideout, but he would be a great complementary second receiver, because he is strong and physical and fights for the ball. He did suffer from drops early in his career, but his senior season was littered with out-of-this-world catches that saved the Trojans in big games. Rogers is a warrior and competitor, and any team that picks him would be getting a steal and dependable receiver.

Compared to Rogers, Davis is a bit of a different story. Truly healthy only a few times while at USC, Davis has immense ability. When he was 100 percent, he was one of the best running backs in the country. He glides more than runs, and has a preternatural sense with his vision. The question on that front is whether or not he can stay healthy and deal with the physicality of the NFL — but if he can, Davis is a tremendous change-of-pace back who also contributes as a blocker and pass catcher out of the backfield. He would thrive in a place like New England, where the running backs are asked to do a bit of everything.

Finally, Tu’ikolovatu is getting some buzz after his tremendous performance in the Rose Bowl, but he still is being undersold. The strong and grizzled lineman takes up so much space in the middle of the field and changes the complexion of a defense. While at 25, he is older than most draft prospects, he still has the talent and strength that most executives hope their players grow into one day. Much like Rogers, Tu’ikolovatu may not have all of the measurables, but his on-field impact was startling. He was the primary reason USC’s defensive line was so stout throughout the year.

The Trojans’ history with draft picks in the last decade has certainly been mixed, but one area they have shown a knack for is having late-round draft picks stick around on rosters for a while. The same will probably be true this year. In addition to the trio mentioned above, if former Trojans like Michael Hutchings, De’Quan Hampton and Isaac Whitney get a chance in the NFL, it would not be a shock to see them turn into major contributors. USC is so deep at certain positions, like receiver, that sometimes the players have to wait until the NFL for their talent to shine through.

Jake Davidson is a senior majoring in accounting. His column, “Davidson’s Direction,” runs Mondays.