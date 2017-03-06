With a Twist: Healthy is Not a Size

Last week I discussed the top 10 ways to motivate yourself to exercise. Within the article, I mentioned that, “working out should not be about getting that ‘spring break body,’ but rather a way to to maintain a healthy lifestyle that promotes a positive body image.” This notion is something I feel is important to further emphasize as it is a prevalent problem with spring break right around the corner. There seems to be an unspoken pressure to have a “spring break body.” Unfortunately, this image is associated with a false sense of beauty shaped by social media and our peers. Therefore, it is important to understand how to handle this detrimental term — with a twist.

The first step toward changing the narrative of the term “spring break body” starts with your personal mindset. It is important to view health as measured by strength and not skinniness. However, with people getting ready to show off their bodies over spring break, it is easy to sink into self-consciousness. It is critical to remind yourself that beauty is not limited to a single definition, as there is no one body type that is considered socially acceptable. Start by changing your own mindset of what your health goal is by focusing more on feeling good about yourself and stressing less about the number on the scale.

The next step towards rethinking the term “spring break body” is through social media. It is important to remember that social media has the power to portray an unfair stereotype of what society believes is beautiful. It is our responsibility as social media users to promote different ideas of beauty and not limit the term to a certain look. It can be hard not to compare oneself to bloggers, models, or even our friends that post photos on social media. Nevertheless, it is vital to remember that you should never compare yourself to others. If you focus on yourself and do not let social media influence you, you will be much happier.

Finally, it is important to make a change in your community when it comes to promoting a positive self-image. Most likely the term “spring break body,” is followed by an expression along the lines of “ugh, I am not ready to wear a bikini.” Remind your friends there is not right or wrong time to wear a piece of clothing. This phrase does not only apply to girls and bikinis, but also guys who feel an unspoken pressure to look “fit.” Therefore, I highly encourage you to speak up and be an advocate for a healthy body image in order to stop the trend of self-deprecation.

Carly Price is a freshman majoring in journalism. Her column, With a Twist, runs every week on Wednesday.