REVIEW: Sweetfin Poké delights with flavor

With plenty of poke shops popping up around and throughout the Los Angeles area, it can be difficult for shop owners to distinguish themselves among the sea of poke — yet Sweetfin Poké does so with an air of grace. The friendly staff and sparkling floor-to-ceiling windows elevate the shop while adding a breath of fresh air to the upscale area of West Third Street in West Hollywood.

Walking into the cool-toned blue and wooded interior, the customer is placed into a breezy setting, as the intricately caged light fixtures add a touch of elegance to the sun-filled atmosphere. A wrap-around wooden bench and striped, square tables made for parties of two line the walls in the casual convex layout of the restaurant.

A marble counter bar looks into the bustling open kitchen and offers extra indoor seating, though the outdoor seating should not be passed up. A great area for people-watching and casual conversation, the spacious patio provides a breezy atmosphere for enjoying a meal with friends and family.

The menu is separated into three rope-hung fixtures and categorized into three options: signature bowls, build-your-own bowls (BYOB) and add-ons. As with most poke shops, the signature bowls at Sweetfin are standardized to help alleviate the stressful decision-making for the first-time poke-goers, offering nine eclectic bowls to choose from.

Each customer is offered three distinct base options to pile their toppings onto: bamboo rice, kelp noodle-cucumber slaw and citrus-kale salad. For both the signature and BYOB options, customers can top their colorful poke creations with ingredients from the expansive add-on list.

This list is split into four categories — premium, crunchy, herbs and spices and fruit and veggies — with topping options ranging from macadamia nuts and wasabi peas to chile oil and pineapple.

Sweetfin’s signature bowls encompass the more popular items ordered from the shop while offering variety and ample amounts of flavor. For those that are just getting into the poke scene, the classic tuna bowl is the route to take, featuring a simple combination of tuna, classic sauce, white and green onions, sesame seeds and red chile. The mango albacore bowl and the spicy yuzu salmon bowl offer more adventurous combinations without compromising taste, with the former boasting ponzu-lime sauce and macadamia nuts, while the latter offers tasty yuzu kosho sauce and edamame.

Not wanting to leave any customer out, Sweetfin also offers vegan bowls, featuring a simple shiitake chile tofu bowl and a more complex vegetable poke bowl, which includes sweet potatoes, carrots, avocado, cucumbers and serrano.

An attribute that Sweetfin has taken pride in is its philosophy of “From Pole to Bowl,” in which they source their fish from sustainable and high-quality resources. In addition, the menu is gluten- and dairy-free, allowing those with allergies to have peace of mind while they enjoy their meals.

Although this effort is commendable, the prices are debatable. The price range for the snack-sized small bowls is

between $7.95 and $9.95, while the large bowls range from $11.95 to $13.95. This price increases with add-ons, depending on the size of each bowl. Because most people need the large bowl to satiate their appetites, this price can seem expensive for the amount given. However, it is not out of the ordinary when compared to the restaurants and shops surrounding Sweetfin in the affluent West Third Street area.

With this in mind, the fresh produce and high-quality ingredients may make up for the higher prices. These components make Sweetfin Poké a definite place to stop and try on a day out and they may award the restaurant a permanent spot in the competitive West Hollywood food scene.

Sweetfin Poké is located on West Third Street and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.